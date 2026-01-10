Macclesfield produce biggest shock in FA Cup history by knocking out holders Crystal Palace

Non-league Macclesfield produced the biggest shock in FA Cup history on Saturday when they knocked out holders Crystal Palace in a stunning third-round upset.

There are 117 places between sixth-tier Macclesfield and Premier League Palace but that did not stop the Silkmen securing a 2-1 victory on a remarkable afternoon at their Moss Rose home, also known as the Leasing.com Stadium.

Macclesfield – managed by John Rooney, the younger brother of former Manchester United and England striker, Wayne – took a the lead courtesy of a precise header from captain Paul Dawson just before half-time.

And home fans could scarcely believe their eyes on the hour mark when Isaac Buckley-Ricketts flicked home a second after a goalmouth scramble.

Palace, who defeated Manchester City in last May's final to secure the first major trophy in their history, pulled a goal back in the last minute when Yeremy Pinto fired home a brilliant free-kick to make it a tense six minutes of added time for Rooney's side.

But Macclesfield were not to be denied and the final whistle was met with jubilant scenes as ecstatic fans invaded the pitch to share the moment with players.

“I am very happy but very tired,” said man of the match Dawson. “I felt like we kept our shape really well and they didn't make very much.

“I was surprised [with the win] like I said before, the gaffer gave us a game plan and we all stuck to it and got where we wanted to be.

“I was very calm coming into it and on the pitch. I do get in a few of them head-to-heads each week, so this head isn't going to get that hurt.

“Macclesfield means the world to me. It's an immense achievement. I am proud of the boys and proud of the fans. It's a really big community club.”

Macclesfield are the first non-league ​team to eliminate the FA ‍Cup holders since Crystal Palace knocked out Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 1908-09 first round.

The victory was the latest ⁠chapter in a remarkable rise for Macclesfield, who were expelled from ⁠the National League five years ago, with debts totalling more than £500,000.

The club was purchased a month later by local businessman Robert Smethurst. Macclesfield entered the ninth tier in 2021-22, winning three promotions in four seasons since then.

They were also playing with heavy hearts after 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod died in a car accident while travelling back from an away match last month.

“I can't believe it, we never thought we would be in this position,” said Rooney, whose team sit 14th in the National League North.

“We were incredible from the first minute. I thought we were deserved winners. I couldn't be any prouder of the lads.

“I couldn't have asked any more of them and you can see the joy in them.”

And Rooney paid tribute to his captain: "He scores goals from the field and can play centre-half, he puts his head where his goals are.

“He has that passion and sometimes we have to rein him in a bit but he was incredible today. He is a class clown.

“I didn't think it was possible but there is that little bit of hope that anything can happen on the day.”

Goalscorer Buckley-Ricketts added: “I'm feeling very good right now, it's not setting in yet. We won in the FA Cup, it's a surreal feeling.

“Prior to the goal we did feel solid but with them being high quality if there's a lapse in concentration they will take advantage. That goal gave us a massive boost.

“It's a family feeling because everyone's here together. We're going to gather around and enjoy the moment for what it is. I'm lost for words.”

For Palace, it was a catastrophic 90 minutes as the team 13th in the top-flight suffered the most humiliating of days.

“We give congratulations to Macclesfield for winning,” said manager Oliver Glasner.

“We had no kind of quality today and I saw no one who could win a dribble. Then conceding set goals and timing in the header.

“If you can't create clear chances, it is a lack of quality that we have shown today. We deserved to lose.

“Honestly, I have no explanation for what I have seen today and we can find excuses but you don't need tactics and a manager for these games.

“So I think if you just show what you are capable of and show pride then you perform in a different way.”