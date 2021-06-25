Euro 2020: Italy stars enjoy last training session before facing Austria in last-16 - in pictures

Azzurri have been in fine form so far following a perfect group phase

Italy have emerged as one of the leading contenders for the Euro 2020 title after cruising through the group phase and into the last-16.

Three wins, seven goals and none conceded - achieved while using the full depth of the squad - means the Azzurri are in a great place heading into the knockout stages.

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Italy v Wales - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - June 20, 2021 Italy's Matteo Pessina celebrates after the match with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Mike HewittEuro 2020: Roberto Mancini's trust in Italy squad bodes well for title hopes

Up next for Italy is an Austria side in decent form themselves following group wins over North Macedonia and Ukraine.

Ahead of the match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening, the Italy squad - led by manager Roberto Mancini - were seen back on the training pitch at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano in Florence on Friday.

Among the players going through their paces include Lorenzo Insigne, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, and Nicolo Barella.

To view of the photos from Italy's latest training session, browse through the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Published: June 25, 2021 03:42 PM

