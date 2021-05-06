Eid flight sales: cheap summer travel to Jordan, Sri Lanka, Seychelles and more

Travellers planning a summer getaway can take advantage of cut-price fares to several destinations as Etihad and Emirates are running flight promotions over Eid.

The national airline of the UAE has launched a summer sale with fares to select destinations reduced by 50 per cent.

Starting Thursday, the Etihad sale runs until next Wednesday. Return fares in Economy class start from Dhs995 to five locations including Casablanca, Nairobi, Athens, Bahrain and Colombo.

Etihad is also offering lower fares to the Seychelles, with rates from Dh1,895 and to Cairo for just more than Dh1,000.

Fly to Colombo from Dh995 with Etihad as part of the airline's fare sale. Sri Lanka is welcoming travellers under its "bio bubble" arrangement where travellers stay in approved hotels and visit monitored landmarks.

Those seeking colder climes can visit Moscow from Dh1,495 or Zurich with fares from Dh1,895. Stateside, Etihad has economy fares for flights from Abu Dhabi to New York from Dh3,495. These promotional prices give travellers a wide scope when it comes to when to travel as they are valid until November 20, 2021.

UAE residents and citizens opting to visit Morocco, Switzerland or Russia can enjoy quarantine-free travel on both sides of their trip, as these countries all feature on the Abu Dhabi Green List.

Etihad passengers booking flights could also be in with the chance of winning 50 times their flight fare in Etihad Credit, as part of the airline's Year of the Fiftieth programme, which celebrates the UAE turning 50 this year.

Emirates sale: cut-price business fares from Dubai

Island-life in the Maldives is on the cards with Emirates Business Class return fares from Dh8,555. Unsplash

For travellers in Dubai, Emirates is currently offering promotional fares on several of its premium flights.

Travellers can fly business class to the Maldives from Dh8,555, to Kenya from Dh9,635 or to Seychelles for a little more than Dh10,000. There are also promotional fares on business class flights to Cyprus and Greece.

These fares can be booked up until Thursday, May 20, and are valid on flights departing on or before Monday, February 28, 2022.

Economy flights to Amman, Jordan are also on sale from Emirates, with fares from Dh1,525. This flash sale is only valid until midnight on Thursday, and for travel between Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, December 1 this year.

If you are thinking of flying, familiarise yourself with all the documents needed for your destination. It also pays to do your research on Covid-19 case levels in countries that are open to tourists, and to find out more about local policies on mask-wearing, social distancing and other safety precautions.

Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi require travellers to show negative PCR test results when landing in the UAE, although there are exemptions in place for children.

Vaccinated residents and citizens returning to the capital from countries not on Abu Dhabi's green list, now need only quarantine for five days, instead of the previous ten.

The biog Hometown: Birchgrove, Sydney Australia

Age: 59

Favourite TV series: Outlander Netflix series

Favourite place in the UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque / desert / Louvre Abu Dhabi

Favourite book: Father of our Nation: Collected Quotes of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

Thing you will miss most about the UAE: My friends and family, Formula 1, having Friday's off, desert adventures, and Arabic culture and people



