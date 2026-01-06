Saudi Arabia is strengthening domestic capability while continuing to welcome global talent. Bloomberg
Business

Saudi Arabia to open financial market to all categories of foreign investors

Access to begin from next month

The National

January 06, 2026

  • English
  • Arabic

The Saudi Capital Market Authority has approved a regulatory change that opens the kingdom’s capital market to all categories of foreign investors, it said in a statement.

“The approved amendments eliminated the concept of the Qualified Foreign Investor (QFI) in the Main Market, thereby allowing all categories of foreign investors to access the market without the need to meet qualification requirements,” the regulator said.

The decision allows non-residents to invest directly in the main market effective February 1.

Updated: January 06, 2026, 1:59 PM
