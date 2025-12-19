Saudi Arabia proposes hosting WTO meeting in 2028

Saudi Arabia has proposed to host a key meeting of the World Trade Organisation in Riyadh in 2028, as the kingdom seeks to elevate its international profile.

The proposal to host the 15th Ministerial Conference, the biennial gathering of the world's ministers representing the WTO’s highest decision-making body, was listed on the agenda of a WTO general council meeting held in Geneva on December 16-17.

Saudi Arabia’s Commerce Minister Majid Al Qassabi had first raised the idea on October 22.

“Hosting MC15 represents a strategic opportunity to demonstrate our deep commitment to the principles and objectives of the WTO and the multilateral trading system,” he said.

Joost Pauwelyn, professor of international law at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva, said this move could be big, especially if a “genuine reform process is kicked off” in Cameroon next March.

“Real results may then be harvested in Riyadh. It would demonstrate Saudi Arabia’s commitment to rules-based trade at a time that others, especially the US, have given up on the WTO playing a central role,” he said.

“There is also a risk: hosting an organisation that is losing centrality, with meagre results that come out.”

The WTO’s 14th Ministerial Conference will be hosted in Cameroon's capital Yaounde from March 26 to 29 in 2026. A final decision on the host for MC15 will likely be taken by consensus ahead of that gathering.

The 13th Ministerial Conference of the trade body was held in Abu Dhabi last year.

Saudi Arabia has been a member of WTO since December 11, 2005, becoming the trade body’s 149th member. The country currently holds the presidency of the WTO’s general council.

The kingdom is seeking to advance its strategy to be seen as a hub for major international economic events − including real estate conference Cityscape and the Future Investments Initiative. These efforts are designed to promote sectors of interest to the kingdom’s economic diversification efforts under Vision 2030.

“Saudi Arabia is opening up to the world. The country wishes to attract visitors and expand their economy by way of new opportunities, hence they wish to host the new WTO ministerial,” said Pradeep Mehta, secretary general of Geneva-based pro-trade non-profit Cuts International.

Ministerial conferences usually take place every other year, with the general council deciding on the venue based on offers received from members, according to the WTO. The general council convenes quarterly at the WTO’s headquarters in Geneva, with member states rotating the council’s presidency.

Ministerial conferences are where major decisions on issues such as dispute settlement, trade facilitation, e-commerce, agriculture, fisheries subsidies, and the broader WTO reform agenda, are negotiated.

Changes to WTO rules require consensus, which has limited its ability to reach global deals because one country alone can block an agreement.

Twenty-two countries welcomed Saudi Arabia’s proposal, but a final decision was not yet made, Reuters quoted a WTO spokesperson on Thursday.

Bangladesh, Kuwait, Russia, Cameroon and Thailand were among the countries that supported the proposal to host the meeting in Riyadh.

