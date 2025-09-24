Saudi stocks post biggest surge in five years on foreign ownership reform plans

Saudi Arabia's stock market surged by 5.1 per cent on Wednesday, recording its biggest gain in more than five years after reports the kingdom is planning to ease foreign ownership limits for listed companies.

The Tadawul All-Share Index, the Arab world's largest bourse, reached 11,426.5 points, with more than 598.3 million shares traded at a total value of nearly 14.5 billion Saudi riyals ($3.86 billion), about 195 per cent above the 90-day average, EFG Hermes said.

Al Rajhi Bank traded the most, with its stock price surging 10 per cent – the exchange's daily limit. Saudi National Bank also rose by 10 per cent. Overall, banks recorded the biggest daily gains, at about 9.2 per cent, EFG Hermes said.

The gains followed reports that Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) is preparing to allow foreign investors to own majority stakes in listed companies.

The reform would eliminate the current 49 per cent cap that exists for foreign investors and could come into effect before the end of the year, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

"An increase in the share of allowable foreign ownership would increase the attractiveness of listed equities in Saudi Arabia to more passive investors and increase its share in global benchmark indices," Edward Bell, acting group head of research and chief economist at Emirates NBD, said in a note on Wednesday.

The potential move comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to revive its $2.23 trillion equity market.

The market has underperformed this year, with the main index down 9.6 per cent (as of Tuesday) against a 25 per cent gain in MSCI’s broader emerging market benchmark, Soojin Kim, research analyst at Japanese bank MUFG, said in a note on Wednesday.

"Officials see expanded foreign participation as critical for funding Vision 2030’s economic diversification agenda, especially amid persistent budget deficits from weaker oil revenues and high state spending," she said.

"The reform is expected to draw additional liquidity, improve valuations, and raise the visibility of Saudi corporates internationally."

Saudi Arabia launched its Vision 2030 programme in 2016 to diversify its economy from oil and support private-sector growth.

Development of the kingdom's financial markets is a central plank of the kingdom's economic overhaul and the CMA has been consistently updating regulations to make the capital markets more attractive to investors.

In July, the CMA said it would allow residents of Gulf countries to invest directly in the kingdom’s Tadawul market, in a move aimed at boosting the market's international reach.

The approved amendments also allow individual foreign investors who previously resided in Saudi Arabia or other countries Gulf countries to continue investing in listed equities on Tadawul even after their residency expires, the authority said.

Previously, Saudi investment by Gulf residents was limited to the debt market, the parallel market Nomu, investment funds and the derivatives market.

WWE Super ShowDown results Seth Rollins beat Baron Corbin to retain his WWE Universal title Finn Balor defeated Andrade to stay WWE Intercontinental Championship Shane McMahon defeated Roman Reigns Lars Sullivan won by disqualification against Lucha House Party Randy Orton beats Triple H Braun Strowman beats Bobby Lashley Kofi Kingston wins against Dolph Zigggler to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Mansoor Al Shehail won the 50-man Battle Royal The Undertaker beat Goldberg

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.3-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E299hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E420Nm%20at%202%2C750rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12.4L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh157%2C395%20(XLS)%3B%20Dh199%2C395%20(Limited)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Takreem Awards winners 2021 Corporate Leadership: Carl Bistany (Lebanon) Cultural Excellence: Hoor Al Qasimi (UAE) Environmental Development and Sustainability: Bkerzay (Lebanon) Environmental Development and Sustainability: Raya Ani (Iraq) Humanitarian and Civic Services: Women’s Programs Association (Lebanon) Humanitarian and Civic Services: Osamah Al Thini (Libya) Excellence in Education: World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) (Qatar) Outstanding Arab Woman: Balghis Badri (Sudan) Scientific and Technological Achievement: Mohamed Slim Alouini (KSA) Young Entrepreneur: Omar Itani (Lebanon) Lifetime Achievement: Suad Al Amiry (Palestine)

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

UAE%20FIXTURES %3Cp%3EWednesday%2019%20April%20%E2%80%93%20UAE%20v%20Kuwait%3Cbr%3EFriday%2021%20April%20%E2%80%93%20UAE%20v%20Hong%20Kong%3Cbr%3ESunday%2023%20April%20%E2%80%93%20UAE%20v%20Singapore%3Cbr%3EWednesday%2026%20April%20%E2%80%93%20UAE%20v%20Bahrain%3Cbr%3ESaturday%2029%20April%20%E2%80%93%20Semi-finals%3Cbr%3ESunday%2030%20April%20%E2%80%93%20Third%20position%20match%3Cbr%3EMonday%201%20May%20%E2%80%93%20Final%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EName%3A%20Tabby%3Cbr%3EFounded%3A%20August%202019%3B%20platform%20went%20live%20in%20February%202020%3Cbr%3EFounder%2FCEO%3A%20Hosam%20Arab%2C%20co-founder%3A%20Daniil%20Barkalov%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Payments%3Cbr%3ESize%3A%2040-50%20employees%3Cbr%3EStage%3A%20Series%20A%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Arbor%20Ventures%2C%20Mubadala%20Capital%2C%20Wamda%20Capital%2C%20STV%2C%20Raed%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Founders%20Capital%2C%20JIMCO%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20Venture%20Souq%2C%20Outliers%20VC%2C%20MSA%20Capital%2C%20HOF%20and%20AB%20Accelerator.%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5