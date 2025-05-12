Developments about partnerships between UAE and US entities have been prolific in recent weeks. There may be more during US President Donald Trump's visit to the Arabian Gulf Bloomberg
Developments about partnerships between UAE and US entities have been prolific in recent weeks. There may be more during US President Donald Trump's visit to the Arabian Gulf Bloomberg

Future

Technology

AI, energy and data centres: How the UAE has approached Trump's second term

Analysts say recently announced tech investment deals are rooted in lengthy US-UAE partnership

Kyle Fitzgerald
Cody Combs
Washington

May 12, 2025