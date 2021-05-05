Non-oil exports from Saudi Arabia to the US increase despite pandemic

The total trade in goods between Saudi Arabia and the US last year stood at 75.6 billion riyals ($20.2bn), according to the US-Saudi Business Council. Reuters

Non-oil exports from Saudi Arabia to the US increased by 3.5 per cent last year, despite the disruption caused by Covid-19, according to the US-Saudi Business Council.

Total trade between the US and Saudi Arabia stood at 75.6 billion Saudi riyals ($20.2bn) last year, with the bulk being US imports into the kingdom. The US is the second-biggest source of goods imported into Saudi Arabia.

However, goods worth 33.7bn riyals were exported from Saudi Arabia to the US, 84 per cent of which was crude oil exports. Non-oil exports grew to 5.3 billion riyals last year, with aluminium, organic chemicals and fertilisers among the main categories of exports.

Precious or semi-precious metals and textile exports to the US also grew last year.

"This development reflects the larger economic transformation underway in Saudi Arabia to grow the non-oil economy through investments in manufacturing, downstream petrochemicals, and other emerging sectors through the Public Investment Fund and programmes like the National Industrial Development & Logistics Programme," the USSBC said.

Saudi Arabia is attempting to diversify its economy away from oil under the Vision 2030 programme announced in 2016. In a television interview last month to mark the fifth year since the strategy was first outlined, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said the kingdom's non-oil revenue had increased more than 200 per cent.

"Oil is still the main source of income for the state," Prince Mohammed said. "My intention is to make sure that the country is secure, safe and has a better future to look forward to."

The crown prince reiterated plans for state oil company Saudi Aramco to spend Dh5 trillion in the private sector by 2030. He also said a further 1 per cent stake in Aramco could be sold to a major foreign energy company within two years.

“Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports decreased by 12 per cent globally in 2020 yet its non-oil exports to the US increased by 3.5 per cent despite the pandemic," the USSBC's director of economic research, Albara’a Alwazir, said.

"This reflects a resilient increase in demand from US importers of Saudi goods that go beyond petrochemical derivatives and metals," he said.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Price, base / as tested Dh220,000 / Dh320,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission 10-speed automatic Power 421hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 678Nm @ 3,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 14.1L / 100km

if you go The flights

Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.

The trip

The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to ­Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/

Zakat definitions Zakat: an Arabic word meaning ‘to cleanse’ or ‘purification’. Nisab: the minimum amount that a Muslim must have before being obliged to pay zakat. Traditionally, the nisab threshold was 87.48 grams of gold, or 612.36 grams of silver. The monetary value of the nisab therefore varies by current prices and currencies. Zakat Al Mal: the ‘cleansing’ of wealth, as one of the five pillars of Islam; a spiritual duty for all Muslims meeting the ‘nisab’ wealth criteria in a lunar year, to pay 2.5 per cent of their wealth in alms to the deserving and needy. Zakat Al Fitr: a donation to charity given during Ramadan, before Eid Al Fitr, in the form of food. Every adult Muslim who possesses food in excess of the needs of themselves and their family must pay two qadahs (an old measure just over 2 kilograms) of flour, wheat, barley or rice from each person in a household, as a minimum.

Brief scores: Toss: Sindhis, elected to field first Pakhtoons 137-6 (10 ov) Fletcher 68 not out; Cutting 2-14 Sindhis 129-8 (10 ov) Perera 47; Sohail 2-18

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

In numbers - Number of children under five will fall from 681 million in 2017 to 401m in 2100 - Over-80s will rise from 141m in 2017 to 866m in 2100 - Nigeria will become the world’s second most populous country with 791m by 2100, behind India - China will fall dramatically from a peak of 2.4 billion in 2024 to 732 million by 2100 - an average of 2.1 children per woman is required to sustain population growth

About Takalam Date started: early 2020 Founders: Khawla Hammad and Inas Abu Shashieh Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech and wellness Number of staff: 4 Funding to date: Bootstrapped

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

