UK lockdown rules from May 17: hugs and holidays are back but caution urged

COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease in Britain

Millions of people in the UK are from Monday allowed to hug their loved ones and travel overseas after the biggest easing of lockdown restrictions since last summer.

Across England, Wales and most of Scotland, indoor hospitality venues, cinemas and museums will open their doors for the first time in months.

People are allowed to meet indoors in limited numbers, while the ban on foreign travel has been lifted, although quarantine is still required for most destinations.

Hugs between people from different households will be allowed for the first time in a year.

The Indian variant continues to spread in the UK, with surge testing taking place in hotspots such as Bolton in Greater Manchester and parts of London, Sefton on Merseyside and Worcestershire.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said everyone must continue to “play their part” and take a coronavirus vaccine.

“Together we have reached another milestone in our road map out of lockdown, but we must take this next step with a heavy dose of caution,” he said.

“We are keeping the spread of the variant first identified in India under close observation and taking swift action where infection rates are rising.”

He said there was no need to delay the plan to end most restrictions on June 21, despite fears of a surge in cases fuelled by the Indian strain.

“The current data does not indicate unsustainable pressure on the NHS and our extraordinary vaccination programme will accelerate – with second doses being bought forward to give the most vulnerable maximum protection,” Mr Johnson said.

“But now everyone must play their part – by getting tested twice a week, coming forward for your vaccine when called and remembering hands, face, space and fresh air. I urge everyone to be cautious and take responsibility when enjoying new freedoms today in order to keep the virus at bay.”

Today some coronavirus restrictions are being lifted across England.



Prime Minister @BorisJohnson explains what you need to know ↓ pic.twitter.com/Q23hr7CKmS — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) May 17, 2021

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday it was still an option to delay the final stage of the government's road map because "we don't know what coronavirus will do".

“Yes, things are being opened up but people should have common sense and use judgment,” he told Sky News.

“People shouldn’t be running away getting too exuberant.”

Last week, the country’s vaccination programme was brought forward to protect the over-50s and clinically vulnerable people from the Indian variant as measures were lifted.

More than 20 million people are fully vaccinated in Britain, which is one of the world’s worst-hit countries with more than 127,000 Covid-19 deaths.

Cases of the Indian strain rose from 520 to 1,313 last week, with clusters in the north-western towns of Bolton and Blackburn.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government could stay on course thanks to a high degree of confidence that vaccines would stand up to the strain.

He said the vast majority of people in hospital in Bolton with the new variant were eligible for vaccination but had not come forward.

“It could spread like wildfire among the unvaccinated groups,” he said.

Ministers urged people not to visit amber list countries despite overseas trips now being legal.

Under the new traffic light system that came into force on Monday, countries are rated as green, amber or red based on the risk of importing coronavirus into the UK.

Mr Hancock said the green list offered "a safe way” to travel.

“People should not travel to amber or red list countries unless it’s absolutely necessary and certainly not for holiday purposes,” he said.

Mr Johnson has come under pressure from experts and opposition politicians for failing to restrict travel from India sooner, when Covid-19 cases were surging across the subcontinent.

Last week, the prime minister committed to a full, independent public inquiry into his government's handling of the coronavirus.

He has been accused of dithering over a third national lockdown in early January, as hospital admissions and death rates were increasing sharply.

But the Conservative government's popularity has been boosted by a successful vaccination campaign and a strong showing in local elections in England.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said "one of the highest vaccine uptake rates in the world" had been crucial to keeping the virus at bay.

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

The specs Engine: 2.2-litre, turbodiesel Transmission: 6-speed auto Power: 160hp Torque: 385Nm Price: Dh116,900 On sale: now

Teaching your child to save Pre-school (three - five years) You can’t yet talk about investing or borrowing, but introduce a “classic” money bank and start putting gifts and allowances away. When the child wants a specific toy, have them save for it and help them track their progress. Early childhood (six - eight years) Replace the money bank with three jars labelled ‘saving’, ‘spending’ and ‘sharing’. Have the child divide their allowance into the three jars each week and explain their choices in splitting their pocket money. A guide could be 25 per cent saving, 50 per cent spending, 25 per cent for charity and gift-giving. Middle childhood (nine - 11 years) Open a bank savings account and help your child establish a budget and set a savings goal. Introduce the notion of ‘paying yourself first’ by putting away savings as soon as your allowance is paid. Young teens (12 - 14 years) Change your child’s allowance from weekly to monthly and help them pinpoint long-range goals such as a trip, so they can start longer-term saving and find new ways to increase their saving. Teenage (15 - 18 years) Discuss mutual expectations about university costs and identify what they can help fund and set goals. Don’t pay for everything, so they can experience the pride of contributing. Young adulthood (19 - 22 years) Discuss post-graduation plans and future life goals, quantify expenses such as first apartment, work wardrobe, holidays and help them continue to save towards these goals. * JP Morgan Private Bank

