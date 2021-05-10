UAE residents rebook Eid holiday trips after flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka suspended

Muslims take part in the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Dhaka Muslims take part in the Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in 2020. Reuters (Reuters)

Residents in the UAE rescheduled or cancelled trips after inbound flights from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal were suspended.

UAE authorities made the announcement on Monday, ahead of the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka have experienced a surge in cases, while Pakistan is struggling to contain a third wave of infections.

The announcement came after the UAE extended the suspension of entry for travellers from India on all flights, as well as for transit passengers coming from the subcontinent.

The temporary ban comes into effect at 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Quote Most of the cases we have dealt with so far are people who were due to fly to Pakistan tonight or early tomorrow morning

Godfrey Lopez from Uranus Travel and Tours in Dubai said 90 per cent of his clients were rescheduling.

“There will be more clients who will start calling soon to either cancel or reschedule, but most chose to change their travel plans to another date,” he said.

Fardan Haneef, operations manager at Deira Travel and Tourist Agency, said he had a handful of holidaymakers who will be impacted.

“We do not have many clients due to return to the UAE from these countries, but we have many that are now cancelling trips out of the UAE,” he said.

“This is still a fresh announcement but most of the cases we have dealt with so far are people who were due to fly to Pakistan tonight or early tomorrow morning.”

Mr Haneef said very few UAE residents would make the decision to travel outside the country in the knowledge they could struggle to return.

His travel agency has received notes from multiple airlines giving options of date changes or cash refunds.

Paul Farrell, owner of Premium Choice Travels in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, had to inform a number of clients of the latest travel update.

A Bangladeshi health worker takes a mouth swab to test for Covid-19 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. On Saturday, officials detected an Indian variant for the first time.

“We have actioned one cancellation so far for a customer that was due to fly out of Dubai tonight to Colombo in Sri Lanka,” he said.

“We are first trying to secure a refund from the airline and accommodation and then we can look to book him an alternative package holiday to somewhere else or rebook for a later date.

“Lots of people were due to travel over Eid so this will cause some upset but there is nothing they can do when restrictions like this are in place.”

There are also residents who travelled to Pakistan ahead of Eid who are now uncertain when they will be able to return.

Farrah Ali travelled to Pakistan with her husband and two children on May 7 after her mother-in-law fell ill. They were due to return to Abu Dhabi this week.

“We are now in a fix. We can stay here for a long time, but my husband can't as he is the only earner of the family. He works as a banker in Abu Dhabi,” she said.

“We are trying to get a seat for him so he can get back to the UAE as soon as possible, but seats are not available.”

Sehrish Qasim travelled to Pakistan on March 25 with her husband and two children after her mother died.

They were meant to be flying back later this month, as their UAE residence visas are expiring soon.

“Due to this unprecedented situation, we are in complete shock and unable to comprehend what to do next,” she said.

“My daughter's third term has started and her books are back home in the UAE. I just hope and pray that this ban will lift soon so that people who are stranded can go home.”

Travel agents in Pakistan said their businesses have also been impacted as the majority of their clients are people employed in Dubai.

Touqeer Tanveer from Sky Travel and Tours in Islamabad said his clients include workers and families who are UAE residents.

“Many of our clients are stranded here now. A lot of them are workers who came here for Eid and now are not sure when they will go back,” he said.

India's battle with the Covid-19 pandemic - in pictures

Health workers disinfect a train converted to a Covid-19 care centre after a surge in the number of positive coronavirus cases in Guwahati, India.

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

