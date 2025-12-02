National Day babies bring joy to families up and down the country

Newborns arriving in the early hours of National Day have made the 54th celebration of the UAE’s union an extra special one for families up and down the country.

One of the first to arrive was a second child for Emirati Sara Alghenaimi, whose daughter was born at 12.09am.

Despite arriving two weeks early in a natural birth, Ms Alghenaimi’s daughter weighed a healthy 2.49kg and was delivered by consultant gynaecologist Dr Zahraa Adnan Alqazzaz at NMC Royal Hospital Abu Dhabi.

Just minutes later at NMC Specialty Hospital in Abu Dhabi, another baby girl arrived at 12.19am. Born to Bangladeshi parents Rakhi Rani and Sumon Sharma, a filing clerk, the as yet unnamed baby girl was delivered via Caesarean section by consultant obstetricians Dr Savita Malik and Dr Shubha Dadhich.

“What an incredibly special arrival,” said Dr Malik. “May this beautiful baby, born on the UAE's National Day, be blessed with the spirit of unity, prosperity and joy that marks this great nation.”

Indian couple Hima Thomas Mathew and Tintu Cheriyan were also making the 54th National Day one to remember thanks to the work of maternity staff at NMC Specialty Hospital in Al Nahda, Dubai.

This baby boy was born to Hima Thomas Mathew at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda, Dubai. Photo: Handout

Their second child, a boy, was delivered naturally at 2.07am by Dr Safeena Anas. “With grateful heart to the Lord, we rejoice in the birth of our baby boy,” said Mr Cheriyan, who works for Dubai Municipality.

At NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, Eiman Ali Alrawas, from Oman, gave birth at 2.33am to her second child, a girl they have named Nada. The baby’s father, Emirati IT technician Sultan Ahmad Alrashidi, said December 2 would hold extra special significance for the family in the years ahead.

“In our profession, we frequently navigate sickness and sorrow,” said Dr Noha Mahgoub, a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology, who delivered baby Nada.

“This delivery was a powerful counter-narrative, proving that our work directly facilitates the most joyful moments in life.”

At Aster Hospital in Mankhool, it proved to be a long night for Azrin Ismi and her husband Wakkar Mohammed. The Bangladeshi parents were overjoyed at the birth of their son, Omar, at 2.48am.

“The entire experience from the beginning to the end was very smooth,” said Ms Ismi. “The nurses and doctors were very kind, explaining every step with kindness, patience, and professionalism. Had it not been for the motivation of the nurses and doctors, I would have had to undergo a C-section.

“I am thankful to Allah for granting us a healthy baby boy without much complications. May he be the light of our eyes and bring us immense joy. I wish him a healthy, long, and prosperous life.”

