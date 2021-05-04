UAE extends India flight restrictions amid Covid-19 surge

Passengers arriving on international flights get their Covid-19 coronavirus screening done at the Anna International airport in Chennai on April 28, 2021. AFP

The UAE has extended the suspension of entry for travellers from India on all flights on national and foreign carriers, as well as for transit passengers coming from India.

This decision includes extending the suspension of entry for travellers who were in India in the 14-day period prior to arrival in the UAE.

Officials previously halted flights until May 14.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation, which announced the extension on Tuesday, gave no date for when services would resume.

It listed a number of exemptions including UAE citizens, those on diplomatic missions, official delegations, those travelling on business planes, and golden residence holders.

These groups will be subject to precautionary measures that include a 10-day quarantine and PCR testing at the airport and on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country.

The authority reminded exempted travellers the PCR test must be valid 48 hours and not 72 hours before the flight. The test results should carry a QR code and be conducted by an accredited laboratory.

Cargo flights continue to operate between the two nations.

Civil aviation authorities said Indians coming to the UAE from other countries should carry proof of stay in those nations for at least 14 days.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said it supported the people and government of India and wished Covid-19 patients a speedy recovery.

The ministry said the nation’s friendship with India was based on historical links, shared respect and understanding.

The UAE continues to show solidarity with India during these challenging times.

India's Covid-19 crisis - in pictures

How to tell if your child is being bullied at school Sudden change in behaviour or displays higher levels of stress or anxiety Shows signs of depression or isolation Ability to sleep well diminishes Academic performance begins to deteriorate Changes in eating habits Struggles to concentrate Refuses to go to school Behaviour changes and is aggressive towards siblings Begins to use language they do not normally use

The specs Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre 6-cylinder Power: 220 and 280 horsepower Torque: 350 and 360Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh136,521 + VAT and Dh166,464 + VAT On sale: now

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: John Stones, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Gary Cahill, Ashley Young, Danny Rose, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fabian Delph

Forwards: Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

