Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Yair Lapid on Israel's Independence Day

UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation strongly condemned terrorist attack in central city of Elad

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, spoke with the Israeli foreign minister and discussed prospects to enhance UAE-Israel co-operation at various level. Photo: Wam
The National
May 06, 2022

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has congratulated Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid on his country's 74th Independence Day.

During the phone call, Sheikh Abdullah strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the central city of Elad on Thursday evening.

He expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The pair also discussed prospects to enhance UAE-Israel co-operation at various levels, building on strong bilateral relations.

Read More
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed calls to ease tense situation at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque

They exchanged views on the situation in the region and spoke on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah said that UAE-Israel relations were moving forward, highlighting the eagerness of both countries and their leaders to strengthen ties and expand co-operation to serve the interests of their countries and people.

Updated: May 06, 2022, 5:36 PM
UAEIsrael
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article French man missing in Dubai found safely in hospital
An image that illustrates this article UAE public holidays: when is the next day off?Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed attends Al Wathba Final Annual Camel Races FestivalStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed invited to attend G20 summit in Indonesia