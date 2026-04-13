Syrian refugee story The Boy at the Back of the Class wins Best Family Show at Olivier Awards

A stage adaptation of a children’s book about a Syrian refugee has won Best Family Show at the 2026 Olivier Awards, one of the most prestigious honours in British theatre.

The Boy at the Back of the Class, adapted by playwright Nick Ahad from Onjali Q Rauf’s bestselling novel, took the prize at the ceremony held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.

The musical tells the story of Ahmet, a nine-year-old refugee who arrives alone in a British school after fleeing war in Syria. Through the eyes of his classmates, the play explores friendship, kindness and displacement, as a group of children hatch a plan to reunite him with his family.

Originally published in 2018, Rauf’s novel became a critical and commercial success for its accessible approach to complex themes such as migration, conflict and belonging.

“Children’s literature does so much more than entertain,” Rauf told The National in 2020. “It’s the front line and the foundation of our grasp and understanding of what is good and what is bad in the world."

The musical tells the story of Ahmet, a nine-year-old refugee who arrives alone in a British school after fleeing war in Syria. Photo: Manuel Harlen Info

The stage version has been widely praised for retaining that balance of humour and emotional depth, while engaging younger audiences with real-world issues.

The Best Family Show category, introduced in its current form in 2020, recognises productions that appeal to younger audiences.

The Olivier Awards, organised by the Society of London Theatre, recognise excellence in professional theatre across London’s West End and beyond. First established in 1976 and later renamed in honour of actor Laurence Olivier, they are widely considered the UK’s equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Awards.

This year’s ceremony marked the awards’ 50th anniversary, with winners chosen by a panel of industry professionals and members of the public. The ceremony was hosted by comedian and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed.

Onjali Q Rauf's The Boy at The Back of The Class was published in 2018. Photo: Hachette Children's Books Info

Paddington The Musical, adapted from the books by Michael Bond and the hit films, swept the awards on Sunday, winning in seven categories from 11 nominations including best new musical, best actor in a musical and best actor and actress in a supporting role.

It follows the adventures of the marmalade-loving bear from Peru, starring a life-like puppet of Paddington, and also picked up the prize for best costume design, best set design and the Sir Peter Hall award for best director.

American actress Rachel Zegler picked up the award for best actress in a musical for her West End debut in the revival of Evita at the London Palladium, which drew large outdoor crowds while she sang Don't Cry For Me Argentina from an outside balcony.

Rosamund Pike, known for cinema roles including Gone Girl, was named best actress for her return to the stage after almost 14 years in Inter Alia. Jack Holden won the award for best actor for Kenrex, which also picked up the prize for best sound design.