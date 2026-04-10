Podcasts
Beyond the Headlines

Theatre of war: How AI videos and propaganda clips manipulated US-Iran conflict

Dramatic Hollywood-style trailers, Lego parodies and fake images have gone viral as warring parties try to control media narrative

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

April 10, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

US President Donald Trump went from warning about the demise of a “whole civilisation” to announcing a “big day for world peace” in a matter of hours.

It was not the first time he has used his Truth Social platform to make alarming statements during the course of the Iran war. He has used expletives and threats, often through conflicting messages over whether the conflict is escalating or winding down.

Provocative language and dramatic effect have played a big role in the media battle, even as a fragile two-week ceasefire comes into effect. But it is not only words. The White House has shared Hollywood-style trailers promoting US military operations.

Not to be outdone, official Iranian social media accounts and officials have also relentlessly been sharing wartime propaganda of their own, including AI-generated Lego videos and cartoon memes mocking Mr Trump and other US officials. These have gone viral, as have fake images and news of the war.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher examines the high-tech propaganda and disinformation campaigns that have been conducted over the past six weeks – and explains how dangerously effective they have been.

Updated: April 10, 2026, 2:00 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

A Lego-style video mocking President Donald Trump and US military operations in Iran. Photo: Screengrab via Explosive Media
Headphones

Theatre of war: how AI videos and propaganda clips manipulated the US-Iran confl

Arab acts performing at Coachella and how to help independent artists and small businesses in the UAE
Headphones

Arab acts performing at Coachella and how to help independent artists in the UAE

The new Primark store opens in Dubai Mall in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Headphones

Beyond oil: How the Iran war is already hitting wallets

US President Donald Trump addresses Americans about the Iran war. Reuters
Headphones

Escalation or diplomacy: where does the war go from here?

More podcasts