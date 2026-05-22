Mediators prepare for US-Iran talks, energy shortages grip Tehran and Dubai launches Dh1.5bn relief package

In today's episode of Trending Middle East, mediators led by Pakistan are working to narrow differences between Iran and the US before possible direct talks resume next week.

Iran could cut power to government offices as the prolonged conflict causes energy shortages.

In Helsinki, Finnish President Alexander Stubb proposes a security framework for the Middle East after the conflict that brings together rivals including Israel and Iran.

Also in the Finnish capital, the UN’s envoy for Sudan, Pekka Haavisto, says it is time for the country to move from military rule to a civilian government.

In the UAE, Dubai announces a Dh1.5 billion ($400 million) incentive package to support business and tourism hit by the Iran war.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.