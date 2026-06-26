Strait of Hormuz evacuations halted, Gulf states cautious on Iran and Abu Dhabi unveils performing arts centre

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, UN-backed efforts to evacuate stranded seafarers through the Strait of Hormuz are suspended after an attack on a vessel in the Gulf of Oman. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warns that ships must use routes designated by Tehran as efforts continue to restore safe navigation through the vital waterway.

We also look at why Gulf states are not expected to begin reconciliation talks with Iran any time soon. Diplomats tell The National that rebuilding trust after the conflict will take time, despite US efforts to reassure regional allies.

Lebanon and Israel extend their latest round of US-mediated negotiations, but significant disagreements remain over Israeli troop withdrawals, proposed pilot zones and future security arrangements in southern Lebanon.

In the UAE, officials unveil Dar Al Funoon Abu Dhabi, a Frank Gehry-designed performing arts centre scheduled to open on Saadiyat Island in 2030 as part of the emirate’s long-term cultural strategy.

And the Emirates expands its visa-on-arrival programme to six more countries, a move aimed at boosting tourism, strengthening economic ties and making travel to the country easier.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.