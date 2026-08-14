Improving ties with US key to bringing Afghanistan back into international fold, Zalmay Khalilzad says

Improving ties with the US is key to bringing Afghanistan back into the international fold, Washington's former envoy to the country has said.

Zalmay Khalilzad told The National that it would be a mistake for the US to turn its back on Afghanistan.

"It creates a vacuum in a strategically important location, that our adversaries are only too happy to fill," he said. "It gives opportunities to terrorists. And it hurts the ordinary Afghan people, who have suffered enough decades of chaos and turmoil and need normalcy and peace more than anything else."

But developing consensus on the best way to approach Afghanistan under the Taliban is easier said than done. Since the chaotic US withdrawal, Afghanistan has developed primarily into a political blame game.

Previous slide Next slide A US soldier points his gun at an Afghan passenger at Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, after the Taliban's swift takeover of the capital, as thousands of people attempt to flee the group's hardline Islamist rule. AFP Show caption: A US soldier points his gun at an Afghan passenger at Kabul …

Taliban fighters celebrate in Kandahar on September 1, 2021, after the US pulls its troops out of Afghanistan after nearly 20 years. AFP Show caption: Taliban fighters celebrate in Kandahar on September 1, 2021,…

US Marines honour fellow service members killed in action during a ramp ceremony at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 27, 2021. Reuters Show caption: US Marines honour fellow service members killed in action du…

Afghans desperate to flee the Taliban climb on top of a Kam Air plane at Kabul airport on August 16, 2021. AFP Show caption: Afghans desperate to flee the Taliban climb on top of a Kam …

Internally displaced Afghan refugee women queue up at the UNHCR camp on the outskirts of Kabul to identify themselves and get money as they return home to the east, in July 2022. AFP Show caption: Internally displaced Afghan refugee women queue up at the UN…

Afghan citizens inside a military aircraft at an undisclosed location during an evacuation from Kabul, in a photo taken on August 19 and released on August 20, 2021. Reuters Show caption: Afghan citizens inside a military aircraft at an undisclosed…

President Barack Obama during a surprise visit to US troops at Bagram Air Field, north of Kabul, on May 25, 2014. AFP Show caption: President Barack Obama during a surprise visit to US troops …

Taliban soldiers celebrate near the US embassy on the second anniversary of the fall of Kabul, in August 2023. Reuters Show caption: Taliban soldiers celebrate near the US embassy on the second…

A US soldier investigates the scene of a Taliban suicide attack that set several Nato military vehicles ablaze at the Afghan-Pakistan border crossing in Nangarhar province, on June 19, 2014. AFP Show caption: A US soldier investigates the scene of a Taliban suicide att…

Afghan children play outside temporary shelters in Kabul, in October 2009. EPA Show caption: Afghan children play outside temporary shelters in Kabul, in…

Blindfolded insurgents are presented to media after being captured by security forces in Kandahar, in March 2012. AFP Show caption: Blindfolded insurgents are presented to media after being ca…

An operation by US soldiers at Zangabad base in Panjwai district, Kandahar, after roadside bombs were detonated at Naja-bien village, in September 2012. AFP Show caption: An operation by US soldiers at Zangabad base in Panjwai dist…

US president Joe Biden observes a moment of silence for the dead as he delivers remarks about Afghanistan from the White House, on August 26, 2021. Reuters Show caption: US president Joe Biden observes a moment of silence for the …

A US Marine comforts a baby while waiting for the mother during the August 2021 evacuation at Kabul airport. Reuters Show caption: A US Marine comforts a baby while waiting for the mother dur…

An Afghan farmer walks past as US soldiers keep guard while troops seal a canal running through Highway 1 on the outskirts of Kandala village in Kandahar on August 6, 2011, as part of a mission to secure strategic roads against the placement of improvised explosive devices by Taliban insurgents. AFP Show caption: An Afghan farmer walks past as US soldiers keep guard while …

US servicemen before their departure to Afghanistan from the US transit centre Manas airport, 30km outside Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, on March 27, 2012. AFP Show caption: US servicemen before their departure to Afghanistan from the…

US soldiers lead Afghan prisoners suspected of being Taliban during Operation Dragon Fury in the Shahi Knot mountains in eastern Afghanistan, in June 2003. AFP Show caption: US soldiers lead Afghan prisoners suspected of being Taliban…

An Afghan boy sells flags of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on August 13, 2026, ahead of the fifth anniversary of the Taliban's return to power. EPA Show caption: An Afghan boy sells flags of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanis…



































Republicans have sought to blame former president Joe Biden for the turmoil that unfolded around the wind-down of America's longest war. In 2024, Republicans in the House of Representatives released a scathing report blaming Mr Biden for failing to plan ahead, with Representative Mike McCaul saying that the administration had "picked optics over security" every step of the way.

During President Donald Trump's run for the White House that same year, he highlighted the withdrawal as a national embarrassment - despite Mr Trump being the one to set the timeline of the withdrawal with the Taliban in his first term. Members of his administration vowed to punish those responsible for the events of the withdrawal, including the Abbey Gate ISIS-K attack that left scores of Afghans and 13 US troops dead.

"The impact of disappointment and anger over how our 20 years of investment, efforts and sacrifices ultimately ended, that will take time and a willingness to face facts and realities, not only about the past, current realities but our future interests," Mr Khalilzad said.

Other obstacles include the fate of Americans still being held by the Taliban, he said, as well as the situation of women and girls in the country.

"The limitation on girls’ education has become symbolic of everything we stood for and worked for," he said. "It's not just morally wrong of the Taliban to take this stance, it's also socially short-sighted and not very smart."

Yalda Royan is waiting for a decision on her asylum application. Joshua Longmore / The National Show caption: Yalda Royan is waiting for a decision on her asylum applicat…

Yalda Royan, an Afghan women's rights activist now living in the US, described her homeland as the "world's biggest prison for women and girls".

"Oppression is no longer simply something the Taliban does; it has become a system of governance," she told The National, also highlighting the plight of ethnic and religious minorities.

"And yet, there is another image of Afghanistan being promoted by Taliban lobbyists and some foreign social media influencers: a peaceful, safe country that tourists should visit ... A country cannot truly be called peaceful when half of its population has been systematically erased from public life."

For Ms Royan, the prospect of another five years of Taliban rule, with the international community further engaging with the group, would further entrench the situation.

Afghan girls read the Quran in a traditional classroom at the Al Subhan madrassa. AFP Show caption: Afghan girls read the Quran in a traditional classroom at th…

"Five more years of Taliban rule would mean an entire generation of girls growing up without education, opportunity, or even the memory of what it was like for women to participate freely in society," she said. "That is very difficult to think about."

But Mr Khalilzad, while recognising the failures of the Taliban, struck a somewhat optimistic note about Afghanistan's future.

"In some ways it [the Taliban government] is better than many believed. There was widespread fear that the terrorist threat from Afghanistan would be a lot worse. There was concern that internal security would be worse," he said.

"Surprisingly, the Taliban have proven more astute than expected in terms of infrastructure development, support to agriculture and regional diplomacy."

Whatever their successes, Ms Royan hopes to see the Taliban answer for their actions.

"I also hope to see the Taliban held accountable for what they have done to Afghan women and girls and for the many other abuses committed under their rule," she said. "But hope and expectation are two different things."