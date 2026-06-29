World Cup round-up: Canada make history, Morocco to face the Netherlands and Egypt's injury concerns

Canada made history in the first knockout game of the tournament, beating South Africa 1-0 in Los Angeles with Stephen Eustsquio scoring in the 92nd minute, driving into the bottom corner.

South Korea's group stage exit has become a political issue at home, with President Lee Jae Myung calling for an investigation. Coach Hong Myung-bo has confirmed he will step down.

Three Arab nations remain in the tournament. Morocco face the Netherlands tomorrow at 5am in Monterrey, 32 years after the two teams first met in a World Cup. Several Morocco players, including Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat and Anass Salah-Eddine, were born and raised in the Netherlands, adding another dimension to an already compelling tie. The winner will face Canada in Houston.

Egypt are preparing for their round of 32 match against Australia with injury concerns. Mohamed Salah is being treated for a muscle strain, Ahmed Fattouh is a major doubt with a hamstring tear, and Mohamed Abdelmonem is being assessed with a bruised ankle. Algeria are also through after a 3-3 draw with Austria, with Riyad Mahrez scoring in stoppage time before Austria's late equaliser sent both teams through. Algeria face Switzerland next.

Tonight, Brazil face Japan at 9pm and Germany face Paraguay at 12.30am.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.