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World Cup round-up: Ecuador stun Germany, Morocco set to face Dutch and Saudi Arabia and Egypt in action

Mina Rzouki has your overnight World Cup round-up from Trending Middle East

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Mina Rzouki
Mina Rzouki

June 26, 2026

Ecuador produced the shock of the World Cup group stage, beating Germany 2-1 despite falling behind after only two minutes. Nilson Angulo equalised quickly and Gonzalo Plata scored the winner in the 77th minute, sending Ecuador into the knockout stage for only the second time in their history.

The Netherlands won Group F after beating Tunisia 3-1 in Kansas City, with two goals inside seven minutes setting the tone. Tunisia finish with three defeats, 12 goals conceded and the worst defensive record of any team at the tournament. Japan and Sweden both progressed from the same group after drawing 1-1.

In Group E, Ivory Coast reached the knockouts for the first time in their history with a 2-0 win over Curacao, and Australia secured second place in Group D with a goalless draw against Paraguay.

Morocco now know their last 32 opponent. They face the Netherlands in Monterrey, Mexico, on Monday in one of the most culturally charged ties of the round, with about 433,000 people of Moroccan descent living in the Netherlands.

Early tomorrow, Saudi Arabia face Cape Verde in Houston in a must-win match. Victory keeps the Saudi players alive for the last 32, though they would also need Uruguay to fail to beat Spain. Iraq face Senegal in Toronto tonight, with both teams still without a point. Egypt then face Iran in Seattle, with Mohamed Salah's side able to secure top spot in Group G.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.

Updated: June 26, 2026, 5:52 AM
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