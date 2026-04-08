Q&A replay: Fragile truce or 'big day' for lasting peace?

America and Iran have claimed victory after a conditional ceasefire was agreed only hours after US President Donald Trump warned “a whole civilisation will die … never to be brought back again”.

Ten hours later, he hailed a “big day for world peace” and said a 10-point plan put forward by Iran provided a “workable basis on which to negotiate”.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Lebanon would not be included in the ceasefire, contradicting Iran’s account of the agreement.

As world leaders and markets react, our panel of journalists assessed the latest developments and answered your questions on the fragile ceasefire, Israel's attacks on Lebanon and the Islamabad negotiations aiming for a lasting settlement.

Hosted by Enas Refaei, the panel featured Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi, foreign editor Mohamad Ali Harisi, US senior bureau chief Thomas Watkins and Jerusalem correspondent Thomas Helm.