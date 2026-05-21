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Trending Middle East

Iran studies US proposal, GCC trade deal with UK and prisoners pardoned for Eid

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

May 21, 2026

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In today's episode of Trending Middle East, Tehran receives Washington’s latest proposal to end the war and is reviewing its terms, Iranian media has reported.

Iraq announces a new committee in co-ordination with the UAE and Saudi Arabia to investigate recent drone attacks originating from its territory.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir faced backlash from his own government after taunting detained activists from an intercepted Gaza-bound flotilla.

The GCC has struck a multibillion-dollar free-trade agreement with Britain, in a move that is expected to boost investment and help UK firms expand in Gulf markets.

And in the UAE, President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered the release of 956 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: May 21, 2026, 6:10 AM
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