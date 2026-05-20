Barakah attack called 'red line', US Senate advances resolution to end Iran war and Ebola travel bans begin

In today's episode of Trending Middle East, the UAE tells a UN Security Council meeting that an attack on its Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a "red line" that constitutes a dangerous escalation.

The US Senate has advanced a war powers resolution on Iran that would require President Donald Trump to obtain congressional authorisation to resume the military campaign beyond 60 days.

Bahrain and Jordan have imposed 30-day travel bans on visitors from central African countries owing to the Ebola outbreak.

In Syria, a car bomb that exploded outside a Defence Ministry building in central Damascus on Tuesday, killing one soldier and wounding several people.

In the UAE, a Dh1 billion International Space Co-operation Programme was announced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to boost the country’s role in the global space sector.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.