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Trending Middle East

Barakah attack called 'red line', US Senate advances resolution to end Iran war and Ebola travel bans begin

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

May 20, 2026

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In today's episode of Trending Middle East, the UAE tells a UN Security Council meeting that an attack on its Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a "red line" that constitutes a dangerous escalation.

The US Senate has advanced a war powers resolution on Iran that would require President Donald Trump to obtain congressional authorisation to resume the military campaign beyond 60 days.

Bahrain and Jordan have imposed 30-day travel bans on visitors from central African countries owing to the Ebola outbreak.

In Syria, a car bomb that exploded outside a Defence Ministry building in central Damascus on Tuesday, killing one soldier and wounding several people.

In the UAE, a Dh1 billion International Space Co-operation Programme was announced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to boost the country’s role in the global space sector.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: May 20, 2026, 6:24 AM
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(FILES) A handout picture obtained from the media office of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on February 13, 2020, shows a view of the power plant in the western Al Dhafra Region -formally know as the Gharbiya region- of Abu Dhabi on the Gulf coastline about 50 kilometres west of Ruwais. A fire broke out following a drone strike on a nuclear power plant in the emirate of Abu Dhabi on May 17, 2026, authorities said, reporting no injuries or impact on radiation levels. "Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire incident that broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, caused by a drone strike," the Abu Dhabi Media Office wrote in a social media post. (Photo by Barakah Nuclear Power Plant / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Barakah Nuclear Power Plant" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
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