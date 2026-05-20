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Syria’s investment boom: Real opportunity or political mirage?

Episode explores whether rising investment interest reflects real economic momentum or political optimism

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Salim A. Essaid
Salim A. Essaid

May 20, 2026

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Syria is becoming part of the economic conversation again.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of talk about investment and reconstruction, from the first Syrian-Emirati Investment Forum to upcoming business events in Damascus for the private sector in early June, and even discussions in Washington about Syria's economic future.

UAE officials and business delegations have met the Syrian leadership, and Gulf investors are studying projects tied to logistics, housing and industrial development.

But beyond these announcements, the reality on the ground remains extremely difficult. The country is dealing with damaged infrastructure, banking restrictions and a struggling economy after more than a decade of war. Millions of Syrians still rely on humanitarian aid, and the UN's World Food Programme recently warned it is scaling back some operations due to funding shortfalls.

In this episode of Business Extra, host Salim A Essaid speaks to Jamal Almahamid, chief executive of Palmira Software House, live from Damascus, where he attended the Syrian-Emirati Investment Forum.

Mr Almahamid describes a country where the energy and optimism among investors is real, but where banking restrictions, infrastructure gaps and the need for clearer regulations mean serious investors will need patience and a long-term vision.

Updated: May 20, 2026, 10:52 AM
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