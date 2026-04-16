Aid flotilla of 39 boats sets sail to break Israel's Gaza blockade

A flotilla carrying humanitarian aid ​to Palestinians in Gaza has set sail from the Spanish port ⁠of Barcelona, aiming to break the Israeli blockade.

The 39 vessels carrying around 1,000 activists departed on Wednesday, delayed by several days due to bad weather. More vessels are expected to join along the way as the Global Sumud Flotilla stops at several Italian ports before heading out from Siracusa in Sicily to Gaza on April 24.

A previous mission, six months ago, to draw attention to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza was obstructed by Israel. Hundreds of participants, including activist Greta Thunberg, were taken into custody and subsequently deported.

Organisers hope Italy’s toughening stance against Israel’s war with Iran signals a political shift that could benefit Gaza.

In a statement announcing the flotilla had set sail, they said: “This phase unfolds against a shifting political backdrop in Italy and across Europe, as rising public pressure, parliamentary engagement, and recent moves by Rome regarding its military co-operation framework with the Israeli regime signal a changing diplomatic landscape. Within this context, each new port carries increasing visibility, participation and political consequence.”

The vessels include support from Greenpeace’s Arctic Sunrise and Open Arms, which are sailing alongside the civilian fleet.

Israel, which controls all access to the Gaza Strip, denies withholding supplies for its more than two million residents. Palestinians and international aid bodies say supplies reaching the territory are still insufficient, despite a ceasefire reached in October which included guarantees of increased aid.

Global Sumud Flotilla vessels being loaded with supplies for Gaza, in Barcelona, before weather delayed their departure on Sunday. EPA Info

Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham, who is supporting the flotilla but not taking part, said before it launched: “Every kilogram of aid that is on these ships is ‌a failure because all these ⁠people on these ships giving up their ​time to help their fellow human beings are doing what their governments ​are legally ‌obliged to do.”

The World Health Organisation has said that even during armed conflicts, states are ⁠obligated under international humanitarian law to ensure people can safely access medical care.

“This is a mission that aims to open a humanitarian corridor so the aid delivery organisations can arrive,” Saif Abukeshak, a Palestinian activist and member of the flotilla’s organising committee, told Reuters.

Swiss and Spanish activists on last year's flotilla ​said they were subjected to inhumane conditions during their detention by Israeli forces. That allegation was rejected by an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson.