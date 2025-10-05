Israeli authorities 'mistreated' Greta Thunberg after thwarting flotilla voyage to Gaza

Israeli authorities mistreated Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg after she was detained on board a flotilla bound for Gaza, according to activists on board the voyage.

The latest allegations of mistreatment, reported by Reuters on Sunday, followed claims by lawyers that the Global Sumud Flotilla campaigners were subjected to a lack of food, denied medication and denied access to clean water.

Ms Thunberg was shoved and forced to wear an Israeli flag, activists Hazwani Helmi and Windfield Beaver alleged. "It was a disaster. They treated us like animals," said Malaysian citizen Mr Helmi, 28.

Flotilla activists are welcomed after arriving on a Turkish Airlines flight to Rome. EPA

Mr Beaver, 43, a US citizen, said Ms Thunberg was "treated terribly" and "used as propaganda", describing how she was pushed into a room as Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived.

Israel described the allegations as “brazen lies”.

About 137 flotilla activists from more than a dozen countries landed in Turkey on Saturday after spells in Israeli detention. About 450 people were detained after Israel’s navy intercepted the flotilla of about 40 vessels.

Adalah, the legal organisation representing detainees, also accused Israeli authorities of not following proper legal procedure after “200 hearings were held late Thursday night and into Friday morning, without any prior notice to Adalah’s lawyers and without legal defenders for the flotilla participants present”.

It also said detainees were “forced to kneel with their hands zip-tied for at least five hours, after some participants chanted 'Free Palestine,’” Adalah said.

There has been mounting international condemnation, including from Israel’s allies, of the naval interception, which took place in international waters, as well as mounting calls for detainees to be treated properly.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said 26 Italians were on board the Turkish Airlines flight, with another 15 still held in Israel and set to be expelled over the next few days - along with activists from other nations.

"I have once again given instructions to the Italian Embassy in Tel Aviv to ensure that the remaining compatriots are treated with respect for their rights", Tajani wrote on X on Saturday.

Demonstrators condemn Israel's interception of the flotilla at a rally in Tunis. AP

The flotilla, which set sail in August, marked the latest attempt by activists to challenge the Israeli naval blockade of the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, where Israel has been waging a war since Palestinian militant group Hamas' deadly attack on Israel in October 2023 which killed about 1,200 people.

At least 70 Palestinians, including two children, were killed in strikes hours after US President Donald Trump ordered Israel to halt bombardment of Gaza following Hamas's positive response to a 20-point plan to end the war, local authorities said on Saturday. At least 67,074 Palestinians have been killed and 169,430 wounded since the Gaza war began.

T10 Cricket League

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

December 14- 17

6pm, Opening ceremony, followed by:

Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings

Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons

Tickets available online at q-tickets.com/t10

Defence review at a glance • Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster” • Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems • Invest in the resilience of military space systems. • Number of active reserves should be increased by 20% • More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade • New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

CABINET%20OF%20CURIOSITIES%20EPISODE%201%3A%20LOT%2036 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGuillermo%20del%20Toro%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tim%20Blake%20Nelson%2C%20Sebastian%20Roche%2C%20Elpidia%20Carrillo%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

UAE squad Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – First ODI

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Vault%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBilal%20Abou-Diab%20and%20Sami%20Abdul%20Hadi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELicensed%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Global%20Market%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EInvestment%20and%20wealth%20advisory%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOutliers%20VC%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E14%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

FROM%20THE%20ASHES %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Khalid%20Fahad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Shaima%20Al%20Tayeb%2C%20Wafa%20Muhamad%2C%20Hamss%20Bandar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UAE SQUAD Mohammed Naveed (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Ahmed Raza, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Chirag Suri , Zahoor Khan

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0