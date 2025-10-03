Last flotilla vessel sails on towards Gaza despite Israeli interceptions

The last remaining boat in a flotilla carrying aid to Gaza continued to sail towards the Gaza Strip on Friday despite Israel intercepting its fellow vessels, sparking protests worldwide.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, transporting medicine and food, consists of dozens of boats with parliamentarians, lawyers and activists on board. Israeli troops boarded most of the vessels and detained dozens of people.

The Israeli navy began intercepting the boats on Wednesday, with the flotilla on Friday saying 42 of its vessels had been "illegally intercepted" and their passengers "unlawfully abducted." One ship, the Marinette, was left pressing ahead with its mission to break the Israeli blockade of the war-ravaged enclave, the flotilla's tracker showed.

"The world saw what happens when civilians challenge a siege. And still -- Marinette sails on," the flotilla said on Instagram.

"She knows the fate of her sisters on the water. She knows what awaits. And she refuses to turn back."

Protesters rallied around the world on Thursday in support of the flotilla and condemning Israel's interceptions. About 15,000 people marched in Barcelona - where the vessels began their journey - and chanted slogans in support of Gaza and Palestinians.

Thousands gathered in other major cities while Italy's largest union called for a one-day general strike on Friday. Earlier Thursday, Italy said Israel had detained 40 Italians from the flotilla, as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a European Union meeting in Denmark again criticised their efforts.

"Obviously we will do everything we can to ensure these people can return to Italy as soon as possible."

But, she added: "I continue to believe that all this brings no benefit to the Palestinian people".

Turkey, Colombia, Pakistan and others condemned Israel's interception of the flotilla.

France, Poland and other European nations, which had warned the activists not to continue the journey and avoid confrontation with Israel, said they were working with Israeli diplomatic authorities to ensure their citizens were transferred to land and deported home swiftly.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Israeli naval forces Thursday for intercepting the majority of the boats as authorities said they were preparing to deport those aboard.

"Their important action prevented dozens of vessels from entering the war zone and repelled a campaign of delegitimisation against Israel," he said.

