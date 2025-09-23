Giorgia Meloni condemns ‘pro-Palestine antifa members’ as riots mar nationwide strikes in Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has denounced the “pseudo protesters” who clashed with police when strikes and marches descended into riots in several cities.

Tens of thousands of people protested across Italy as part of a day of action to “denounce the genocide in Gaza”.

Police in riot gear fired tear gas to try to disperse protesters at the central station in Milan on Monday as protesters, some dressed in black and others waving the Palestinian flag, used a pole to smash a window at the station and hurled objects. More than 10 people were arrested in Milan and about 60 police officers were injured.

Protesters march in Genoa during a nationwide strike. EPA

Italy’s grass roots unions, which represent hundreds of thousands of people ranging from schoolteachers to metalworkers, had called for a 24-hour general strike in both public and private sectors, including public transportation, trains, schools and ports. It caused disruption across the country, with long delays for national trains and limited public transport in major cities.

At the port in Venice, police deployed water cannon to help break up demonstrations. Workers also staged protests at ports in the cities of Genoa, Livorno and Trieste. The dockworkers say they are seeking to prevent Italy from being used as a staging post for the transfer of arms and other supplies to Israel that are used in its war in Gaza.

Protesters halted traffic on a motorway close to the city of Bologna before being dispersed by water cannon, while in Rome tens of thousands rallied outside the main train station before a march that blocked a major ring road.

In the southern city of Naples, there were skirmishes with police as crowds forced their way into the main railway station. Some of them briefly got on to the tracks, causing delays to services.

Police use water cannon on protesters as they attempt to block the transit of convoys headed to Israel in the port of Marghera, near Venice. EPA

In Rome, some 20,000 people gathered in front of the main Termini train station, according to local police, many of them students, shouting “Free Palestine!” and holding up Palestinian flags.

Some had marched via the Colosseum, those at the front holding up a giant banner saying “Against Genocide. Let's block everything.”

Ms Meloni condemned the “outrageous images” and described the rioters as “self-proclaimed ‘pro-Pal’ individuals, self-proclaimed ‘antifa’ members, self-proclaimed ‘pacifists’” who were “wreaking havoc”.

She said the violence and destruction was nothing to do with solidarity and “would not change a single thing in the lives of people in Gaza, but will have concrete consequences for Italian citizens, who will end up suffering and paying for the damages caused by these thugs”.

She paid tribute to law enforcement officers “forced to endure the bullying and gratuitous violence of these pseudo-protesters”.

In the northwestern city of Genoa, protesters among a crowd of several hundred people waved the Palestinian flag during gatherings around the port.

“The Palestinian people continue to give us yet another lesson in dignity and resistance,” a protester in Genoa from a grass roots labour group called the Autonomous Port Workers' Collective.

The demonstrations came on the same day as France and other countries prepared to recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, following recognition by the UK, Australia and Canada on Sunday.

Meloni's right-wing government is a traditional supporter of Israel within Europe, and has ruled out following other Western nations by recognising a Palestinian state.

Although it is ideologically close to US President Donald Trump, the government has condemned Israel's relentless assault on the besieged Palestinian territory. It says it has not sold any Italian weapons to Israel since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas inside Israel.

