'It's time for peace': France hopes to pressure Israel as it leads Palestinian state recognitions

In a historic speech in front of the UN General Assembly on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron described his recognition of Palestine, which was joined by that of 11 other states, as a move that will bring peace to the region.

“The time for peace has come,” Mr Macron said to applause in the crowded chamber. “Some might say it’s too late. Other might say it’s too early. But one thing is certain, we can no longer wait.”

Mr Macron has faced fierce opposition to recognition from Israel and the US, which boycotted the event, and in the past days in France from some leading Jewish voices who say it is a gift to Hamas.

In apparent acknowledgement of such criticism, Mr Macron opened his speech by highlighting his empathy for the trauma caused in Israel by the "cruelty of Hamas".

He balanced empathy for Israel with understanding of Palestinian nationalism, using a quote from famed Palestinian author Mahmoud Darwish about his people "who never say goodbye to anything".

The hope is that if enough countries recognise Palestine, Israel and the US will understand the need to end the war in Gaza as a first step towards regional peace. Israeli threats to annex parts of the West Bank in retaliation may only lead to more conflict, leaders warned.

"Let’s be clear: statehood for the Palestinians is a right, not a reward,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said. “Denying statehood would be a gift to extremists everywhere.”

Mr Macron, welcoming efforts made by Qatar, Egypt and the US to reach a ceasefire, said: "Nothing justifies the ongoing war in Gaza, nothing. I ask Israel to do nothing more that would thwart these efforts from coming to fruition. Hamas was vanquished on the military front … it must also be vanquished politically to be truly dismantled.”

The war and hardship in Gaza must end as soon as possible, French President Emmanuel Macron said. EPA

The only way out of conflict is for Israelis to "recognise the humanity" of Palestinians and vice-versa, Mr Macron said. Both people live in solitude, he said: "The solitude of the Israelis following the historic nightmare of the 7th of October 2023; and the solitude of Palestinians at their wits' end in the face of this ceaseless war."

String of announcements

As expected, a string of western states followed the French President's diplomatic effort, with the last-minute additions of Monaco and Denmark. Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal made announcements on Sunday and were also followed on Monday by Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra.

Although most of the world recognises Palestine, western states remain the biggest holdout. France and the UK bring with them the diplomatic weight of their status of permanent representatives of the UN Security Council.

Israel has reacted with furore, saying that Palestinian recognition is a "gift to Hamas". Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon described the conference as “theatre”, saying it would do little to change realities in the Palestinian territories.

The US has supported Israel's position and denied visas to Palestinian leaders, including President Mahmoud Abbas. In a speech given by video-link, Mr Abbas called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and urged international backing for a reconstruction plan led by his Palestinian Authority.

Now, states must move beyond symbolism towards a concrete political solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, said Hiba Qasas, the Palestinian convenor of a coalition of more than 500 Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

“France and Saudi Arabia with 143 other states are shaping a serious regional vision, and we need the United States at the table,” Ms Qasas told The National after meeting Mr Macron in New York, along with other members of Israeli and Palestinian civil society.

"Preserving a two-state solution is essential for both peoples and for regional stability: end the war and release all hostage; prevent annexation and forced displacement; and advance a regional political and security framework with a non-militarised Palestinian state and enforceable security guarantees."

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants %3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

How%20to%20avoid%20getting%20scammed %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENever%20click%20on%20links%20provided%20via%20app%20or%20SMS%2C%20even%20if%20they%20seem%20to%20come%20from%20authorised%20senders%20at%20first%20glance%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAlways%20double-check%20the%20authenticity%20of%20websites%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EEnable%20Two-Factor%20Authentication%20(2FA)%20for%20all%20your%20working%20and%20personal%20services%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EOnly%20use%20official%20links%20published%20by%20the%20respective%20entity%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EDouble-check%20the%20web%20addresses%20to%20reduce%20exposure%20to%20fake%20sites%20created%20with%20domain%20names%20containing%20spelling%20errors%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat