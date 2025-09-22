Podcasts
Trending Middle East

UN high-level talks begin, and Israel pushes on in Gaza

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

September 22, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UN General Assembly high-level talks kick off today in New York. Syria's Druze leadership has invited UN investigators to probe violence in Sweida. Israel's latest offensive in Gaza has added to the burden on the remaining hospitals.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

France and nine other states to recognise Palestinian statehood as landmark UN conference looms

Syrian President Al Shara's consolidation drive faces Kurdish and Druze resistance

This episode features Adla Massoud, UN and New York Correspondent.

Podcast

More Podcasts

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaking ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York. AFP

UN high-level talks begin, and Israel pushes on in Gaza

Israeli soldiers in Syria's occupied Golan Heights in December last year. EPA

Syria-Israel talks, and Trump disagrees with Starmer on Palestine

Activists taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla. AFP.

Can Global Sumud Flotilla really break siege of Gaza?

Why Drake sampling Fairuz is more complicated than you might think

Is it OK for Drake to sample a Fairuz song?

More podcasts