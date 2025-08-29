Trump administration revokes visas of Palestinian officials ahead of UN General Assembly

The US on Friday said it will deny and revoke visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and the Palestinian Authority seeking to attend next month’s UN General Assembly in New York, where France is leading a push to recognise a Palestinian state.

The State Department said waivers would be granted for the Palestine mission at the UN. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas would be among those denied a visa.

Under an agreement as host of the UN in New York, the US is not supposed to refuse visas for officials heading to the world body.

“Before the PLO and PA can be considered partners for peace, they must consistently repudiate terrorism including the October 7 massacre and end incitement to terrorism in education, as required by US law and as promised by the PLO,” a State Department statement read.

"The presidency stressed that this decision contravenes international law and the Headquarters Agreement, especially since the State of Palestine is an observer member of the United Nations," Wafa news agency reported.

Israel's foreign minister hailed the US move as a "bold step".

"We thank [Mr Trump] and the administration for this bold step and for standing by Israel once again," Gideon Saar posted on his official X account.

The State Department said the PA must end its attempts to bypass negotiations through “international lawfare campaigns”, including appeals to the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, and “efforts to secure the unilateral recognition of a conjectural Palestinian state.”

“Both steps materially contributed to Hamas’s refusal to release its hostages, and to the breakdown of the Gaza ceasefire talks.”

The US said it remains open to re-engagement “that is consistent with our laws, should the PA/PLO meet their obligations and demonstrably take concrete steps to return to a constructive path of compromise and peaceful coexistence with the state of Israel.”

