Israel steps up Gaza city attack as it cuts off aid lifeline

Israel said on Friday it will no longer observe a daily "tactical pause" to allow aid into Gaza city, as it steps up pressure for Palestinians to leave.

Gaza city is now a "dangerous combat zone", the Israeli military said, as its troops mount a new offensive to capture the area. Funerals were being held for Palestinians killed in overnight strikes on the city.

The Israeli army said it had recovered the bodies of two hostages, with only a few dozen believed to remain in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is stalling on a ceasefire proposal by Egypt and Qatar that would see some captives released.

The Gaza city neighbourhoods of Al Zeitoun, Al Sabra and Abu Iskandar are among those enduring some of their heaviest shelling yet. "The bombardment and demolitions never stop, and drones constantly fire at us with bullets, smoke bombs, and shell," said Ibrahim Abu Sultan, 35, from Abu Iskandar.

Under massive pressure to ease Gaza's famine, Israel last month announced a 10-hour "tactical pause" would be held daily in Gaza city, Deir Al Balah and Al Mawasi, where there were no major Israeli offensives at the time.

Hunger experts said small increases in aid delivery permitted by Israel were not enough to prevent famine. AFP

The UN-backed experts who declared a famine said the increase in aid entering Gaza has been modest and "largely insufficient" to ease the crisis. They said many people in Gaza city were scavenging in piles of rubbish for food.

Now, as of Friday "the local tactical pause in military activity will not apply to the area of Gaza city, which constitutes a dangerous combat zone," the Israeli military said.

It said the army "will continue to support humanitarian efforts alongside continuing manoeuvring and offensive operations" against Israel's enemies.

Israel has ramped up pressure on Gaza city's residents by calling for an "evacuation" and claiming conditions will be better in the south. Palestinians and Arab governments have raised fears that Israel will try to displace Gaza's population for good.

"Many families have fled, but like mine, some remain because we have nowhere to go," Mr Abu Sultan told The National. "Every hour the military pressure increases. This is not just about Abu Iskandar any more, this is the beginning of the occupation of Gaza city."

Some Palestinians have relocated within Gaza city to escape Israeli strikes. Reuters

UN aid agency UNRWA warned on Friday that an intensified Israeli attack on Gaza city would put a million people at risk of being displaced again. "With famine already confirmed in the area, any further escalation would deepen suffering and push more people towards catastrophe," it said.

Although many Palestinians are defiant about not moving south, some have had to relocate within Gaza city. "We lived under unbearable pressure for days, every hour brought massive, devastating strikes," said Marwan Hamed, 41, from the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood.

"I took my children to Beach camp in the West of Gaza city, because going south isn’t an option. We already tried that once, and it was too harsh to endure again. This time, I just wanted a place slightly safer for my children," he said.

Israel's attack on Gaza city "has already begun, no matter what they say to the world," he said. "The army has reached Abu Iskandar, which marks Gaza city’s boundary. That means the city is already being occupied."

Ihab Rayan, 54, also left Sheikh Radwan and went south to Deir Al Balah, where conditions were no better with landowners demanding huge rents. "We spent three days in the street searching for somewhere to stay, but there was no land to pitch a tent," he said.

“After all that exhaustion, we were forced to return to Beach Camp in Gaza city. Now my family, 26 of us lives in fear and under constant shelling. If the occupation goes forward with its plan to take Gaza, our only fate will be death.”

