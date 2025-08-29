Solidarity with Palestine at Venice Film Festival: From Brad Pitt to Yorgos Lanthimos

As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues, the 82nd Venice Film Festival has become not only a showcase for cinema but also a platform for political expression.

From demonstrations outside the venue to gestures of solidarity at press conferences, the festival – which runs until September 6 – has already highlighted the intersection between art and activism.

Here’s a look at the key moments so far:

1. ‘Stop the Genocide’ banner on opening day

Venice4Palestine protesters display their banner before the film's festival's opening ceremony. AFP

On August 27, around 20 protesters representing Venice4Palestine unfurled a banner reading “Free Palestine, Stop the Genocide” outside the Palazzo del Cinema. Waving Palestinian flags, they drew international media attention before the opening ceremony.

“We need to use the attention here during the film festival to shift the focus on to Palestine,” protester Giulia Cacopardo told AFP.

2. Yorgos Lanthimos wears Palestinian flag pin

US actress Emma Stone with Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos on the red carpet before the screening of Bugonia. AFP

Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos wore a Palestinian flag pin at the press conference and red carpet premiere of his new film Bugonia. Though he made no political statement, the gesture drew attention on social media and among festival guests.

The film – an English-language remake of the Korean movie Save the Green Planet! starring Emma Stone – premiered on August 28. It explores themes of paranoia and distrust in modern society.

3. Venice4Palestine’s open letter

On August 23, the collective Venice4Palestine circulated an open letter, with more than 1,500 signatories from the Italian film industry, urging festival organisers to amplify Palestinian narratives.

“We all have a duty to amplify the stories and voices of those who are being massacred,” it read.

The letter also called for the exclusion of Israeli actors such as Gal Gadot, who has publicly expressed pro-Israel views. Gadot stars in In the Hand of Dante, a film scheduled to premiere at the festival on Wednesday, but the actress is reportedly not scheduled to attend this year’s event.

4. Festival director emphasises neutrality

Festival director Alberto Barbera addressed the issue by stressing Venice’s position as a space for dialogue, not boycott.

“We don’t boycott anyone, of course, and we’re open to all possible speeches about the contemporary situation,” Barbera told Reuters, while expressing sorrow over civilian casualties in Gaza.

5. Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix back The Voice of Hind Rajab

Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix are among the prominent figures supporting The Voice of Hind Rajab, one of the most politically-charged films in this year’s competition. Directed by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, the drama tells the story of a six-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza while trying to flee with her family.

The film premieres on September 3, and its inclusion in the main competition has been seen as a significant decision by festival organisers, ensuring that a Palestinian narrative is placed firmly on the international stage.

6. Demonstration on Saturday

A mass march from Santa Maria Elisabetta to the red carpet is planned on August 30, with hundreds of activists expected to participate. Their aim, according to organisers, is to “turn the spotlight of the festival on Palestine”.

7. Jury president avoids Gaza comment

Festival jury president Alexander Payne did not publicly support Venice4Palestine, in contrast to the Cannes Film Festival in May, where jury president Juliette Binoche signed an open letter condemning the “genocide” in Gaza.

Instead Payne, commented on the wider debate, saying that while films may not alter global politics directly, they “serve as essential historical documents reflecting societal awareness”.

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Need to know Unlike other mobile wallets and payment apps, a unique feature of eWallet is that there is no need to have a bank account, credit or debit card to do digital payments. Customers only need a valid Emirates ID and a working UAE mobile number to register for eWallet account.

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Why are asylum seekers being housed in hotels? The number of asylum applications in the UK has reached a new record high, driven by those illegally entering the country in small boats crossing the English Channel. A total of 111,084 people applied for asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025, the highest number for any 12-month period since current records began in 2001. Asylum seekers and their families can be housed in temporary accommodation while their claim is assessed. The Home Office provides the accommodation, meaning asylum seekers cannot choose where they live. When there is not enough housing, the Home Office can move people to hotels or large sites like former military bases.

From Zero Artist: Linkin Park Label: Warner Records Number of tracks: 11 Rating: 4/5

SPECS%3A%20Polestar%203 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELong-range%20dual%20motor%20with%20400V%20battery%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E360kW%20%2F%20483bhp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E840Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20touring%20range%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20628km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E0-100km%2Fh%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.7sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20210kph%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh360%2C000%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeptember%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E666hp%20at%206%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E850Nm%20at%202%2C300-4%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EQ1%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh1.15%20million%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES All times UAE ( 4 GMT) Saturday

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (3.30pm)

Burnley v Huddersfield Town (7pm)

Everton v Bournemouth (7pm)

Manchester City v Crystal Palace (7pm)

Southampton v Manchester United (7pm)

Stoke City v Chelsea (7pm)

Swansea City v Watford (7pm)

Leicester City v Liverpool (8.30pm) Sunday

Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United (7pm) Monday

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (11pm)

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Khaldoon%20Bushnaq%20and%20Tariq%20Seksek%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Global%20Market%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20100%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20to%20date%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2415%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner: Celtic Prince, David Liska (jockey), Rashed Bouresly (trainer). 7.05pm: Conditions Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Commanding, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Grand Argentier, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 2,200m Winner: Arch Gold, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed Dh265,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Ibn Malik, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 10pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

EPL's youngest Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

15 years, 181 days old

15 years, 181 days old Max Dowman (Arsenal)

15 years, 235 days old

15 years, 235 days old Jeremy Monga (Leicester)

15 years, 271 days old

15 years, 271 days old Harvey Elliott (Fulham)

16 years, 30 days old

16 years, 30 days old Matthew Briggs (Fulham)

16 years, 68 days old