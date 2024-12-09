Demonstrators protesting atrocities often use the language of 'genocide', even if that allegation is difficult to prove legally. Reuters
Demonstrators protesting atrocities often use the language of 'genocide', even if that allegation is difficult to prove legally. Reuters

Opinion

Comment

Does the language of 'genocide' enable or hinder a more humane world?

Mukesh Kapila is a former UN official who is an emeritus professor at the University of Manchester

December 09, 2024