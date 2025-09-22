'We need an end to genocide, not recognition': Gazans react to Palestinian statehood debate

As more countries move to officially recognise Palestinian statehood, residents of Gaza – displaced, grieving, and enduring one of the deadliest chapters in their history – are cautious and frustrated.

Diplomatic moves by Western countries have not been followed by immediate steps to halt Israel's heavy bombardment and mass displacement of the population.

Zaher Abu Al Eish, 41, a father of six, was displaced from Jabalia camp to Tel Al Hawa. For him, the recognition carries symbolic weight, particularly when it comes from the UK.

“International recognition of Palestine is very important, especially from major countries like the UK, which issued the Balfour Declaration and placed us into the cycle of occupation and colonisation,” he told The National.

Ten countries have announced plans to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly. The UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal recognised it on Sunday.

Six other states – France, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra – will also be making the same declaration in New York City on Monday.

“Recognition of Palestine is like an apology from the world for its past support of Israel against the Palestinian people.” Mr Abu Al Eish said.

Many countries, officials, and diplomats have welcomed the move. Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian diplomatic mission in London, said: “The wrongs of the past are beginning to be corrected.”

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, on September 13. EPA

But despite acknowledgement of the importance of this diplomatic move, the real victory for most Palestinians in Gaza would be compelling Israel to stop the killings.

“Such recognition does not stop the genocide, nor does it end the bloodshed that continues in Gaza every single minute,” Mr Abu Al Eish said.

For younger Gazans such as Ibrahim Al Yazji, 24, who was displaced to Al Mawasi in Khan Younis, the timing of these recognitions presents a disconnect between politics and the lived reality of war.

“I had hoped that recognition of the State of Palestine would come when Gaza was safe and its people lived normal lives,” he told The National.

“No matter how many diplomatic victories are achieved, they remain incomplete as long as the people of Gaza live in indescribable pain, as long as our children have no life, as long as martyrs keep rising and the wounded lie on hospital floors without treatment.”

In an attempt to fully take over Gaza city, Israel has stepped up its military operations in recent weeks and ordered all Palestinians in Gaza city to head south, to the central and southern Gaza Strip.

It also intensified its strikes on the enclave, with more than 65,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since the start of the war, according to the enclave's Health Ministry. Israel has faced growing scrutiny over its conduct in the war. UN investigators have accused it of committing genocide in an effort to “destroy the Palestinians”.

Here in Gaza, we do not want international recognition; we want the bloodshed to stop. We only want the genocide to end, for Gaza to be rebuilt, for life to return, and for the cycle of displacement, humiliation, and degradation to cease Maha Abu Jaser ,

Gaza resident

For Mr Al Yazji, the international recognitions appear to be a way to ease the consciences of foreign governments rather than to protect Palestinians under fire.

“From the midst of this genocide, we say to the world: we do not need recognition. What we need is for the genocide to stop, by any means, at any cost,” he said.

Maha Abu Jaser, 29, was also displaced with her family from Al Shati Camp to Deir Al Balah. She echoes the sentiment of other Gazans who see the recognition as being merely symbolic.

“Here in Gaza, we do not want international recognition, we want the bloodshed to stop. We only want the genocide to end, for Gaza to be rebuilt, for life to return, and for the cycle of displacement, humiliation, and degradation to cease,” she told The National.

True recognition, Ms Abu Jaser said, lies in the right of Palestinians to live in dignity, not in official declarations.

“Gaza wants to live in peace, and all of Palestine wants to live in peace. For me, this is the real recognition, and this is the true victory,” she added.

A Palestinian girl sifts through the rubble of a tower destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza city on September 15. AFP

While she acknowledged the significance of countries such as the UK, France, and Australia recognising Palestine, she questioned the weight the move carries on the ground, amid continuing Israeli bombardment and destruction.

“What does it mean for these countries to recognise our state, while its people are being slaughtered? The world must take a firm stand to stop the genocide; only then will these recognitions have meaning, and only then can we live in peace.”

For Gazans enduring daily bombardment, the recognition of their country is not disregarded completely, but rather overshadowed by a more urgent need for survival. To them, international gestures mean little without immediate, practical steps to end the violence, provide humanitarian access, and allow families to return home.

“Displacement, suffering, and humiliation must end so that recognition carries meaning. Only then can we celebrate our presence on the diplomatic and political stage,” Ms Abu Jaser said.

