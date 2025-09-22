Bombing in central Gaza kills child as Israeli forces on alert during Jewish holiday

A child was killed on Monday morning when Israeli forces bombed a vehicle in central Gaza, as Israel said it was reinforcing all combat fronts with air, land and naval forces during the Jewish New Year holiday.
Israeli troops are on high alert as authorities fear that extremists could use the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah to incite violence. The Hamas attack on southern Israel in October 2023 was carried out on a Jewish holiday.
Official Palestinian media cited medical sources as saying a car was struck east of the town of Al Zawaida, leaving the child dead and several people wounded.
A separate bombing of a home in Al Sabra neighbourhood south of Gaza city killed an unknown number of people, the Wafa news agency added.
The violence comes as Israeli troops try to take control of Gaza's largest city, which Israeli leaders say is a Hamas stronghold. Israel says the area houses between 2,000 and 3,000 Hamas fighters and the military operation aims to neutralise the group's central command.
But the offensive has been widely condemned by the international community over fears it will worsen the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the UN says more than half a million people are trapped in famine.
On Monday the Allenby border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, a major route for aid deliveries to Gaza, was reopened by Israel, which had closed it last week following a shooting in the area.
According to Israeli media, the crossing carries about 10 per cent of all aid bound for Gaza. On Thursday a Jordanian lorry driver opened fire at the crossing, killing two Israeli soldiers.
More than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed in the two years since Israel launched its military assault on Gaza following the Hamas attack against southern Israel in October 2023.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the only way to end the war is the elimination of Hamas and the release of 48 hostages still held by the group. About 20 of them are believed to be alive.
Hamas has said it will only free the hostages in return for Palestinian detainees held in Israel, as well as a lasting ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.
Israel has faced growing scrutiny over its conduct in the war. UN investigators have accused the country of committing genocide in an effort to “destroy the Palestinians”. They also accuse Mr Netanyahu and other senior officials of incitement to the cause.
Conditions in Gaza are dire, with the World Health Organisation last week saying hospitals in the north were on the "brink of collapse".
"We are treating patients on the floor … mass casualty after mass casualty," said one foreign doctor volunteering at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza city, which is one of the largest medical centres in the enclave.
In videos posted to social media, Australian medic Nada Abu Alrub recounted in harrowing detail some of the medical cases she has dealt with in only two days since arriving.
She delivered a baby from a dead woman's body, she said, in a centre with no electricity or internet.
"We are not allowed to show the photos because they are so [graphic], but we are documenting this as part of what is happening for the future, because someone needs to see this, someone needs to help those poor people," she said.
She said there were very few doctors because many had been killed or fled south. "Anyone who stays here, they know they will be killed."
The complex had been heavily attacked with helicopters, fighter jets, robots and "all sorts of weapons", she added.
"The number of patients and the number of dead bodies arriving is ridiculous. We have more than 1,500 people still dead under the rubble of the hospital."
About 70 to 80 per cent of the patients were children and pregnant women, she said. "Healthcare workers have been working day and night. They are working non-stop tirelessly, thin, exhausted. They have been malnourished for two years."
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The five pillars of Islam
The specs
Engine: 1.5-litre turbo
Power: 181hp
Torque: 230Nm
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Starting price: Dh79,000
On sale: Now
more from Janine di Giovanni
How to apply for a drone permit
- Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass
- Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number
- Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA
- Submit their request
What are the regulations?
- Fly it within visual line of sight
- Never over populated areas
- Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed
- Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app
- Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night
- Should have a live feed of the drone flight
- Drones must weigh 5 kg or less
Company profile
Company: Rent Your Wardrobe
Date started: May 2021
Founder: Mamta Arora
Based: Dubai
Sector: Clothes rental subscription
Stage: Bootstrapped, self-funded
Company info
Company name: Entrupy
Co-founders: Vidyuth Srinivasan, co-founder/chief executive, Ashlesh Sharma, co-founder/chief technology officer, Lakshmi Subramanian, co-founder/chief scientist
Based: New York, New York
Sector/About: Entrupy is a hardware-enabled SaaS company whose mission is to protect businesses, borders and consumers from transactions involving counterfeit goods.
Initial investment/Investors: Entrupy secured a $2.6m Series A funding round in 2017. The round was led by Tokyo-based Digital Garage and Daiwa Securities Group's jointly established venture arm, DG Lab Fund I Investment Limited Partnership, along with Zach Coelius.
Total customers: Entrupy’s customers include hundreds of secondary resellers, marketplaces and other retail organisations around the world. They are also testing with shipping companies as well as customs agencies to stop fake items from reaching the market in the first place.
The burning issue
The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.
Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on
Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins
Read part one: how cars came to the UAE
Challenge Cup result:
1. UAE 3 faults
2. Ireland 9 faults
3. Brazil 11 faults
4. Spain 15 faults
5. Great Britain 17 faults
6. New Zealand 20 faults
7. Italy 26 faults
Countries recognising Palestine
France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra
Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye
By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The five pillars of Islam
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Tips on buying property during a pandemic
Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market.
While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate.
While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar.
Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs.
Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue.
Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities.
Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong.
Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.