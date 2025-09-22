Bombing in central Gaza kills child as Israeli forces on alert during Jewish holiday

A child was killed on Monday morning when Israeli forces bombed a vehicle in central Gaza, as Israel said it was reinforcing all combat fronts with air, land and naval forces during the Jewish New Year holiday.

Israeli troops are on high alert as authorities fear that extremists could use the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah to incite violence. The Hamas attack on southern Israel in October 2023 was carried out on a Jewish holiday.

Official Palestinian media cited medical sources as saying a car was struck east of the town of Al Zawaida, leaving the child dead and several people wounded.

A separate bombing of a home in Al Sabra neighbourhood south of Gaza city killed an unknown number of people, the Wafa news agency added.

The violence comes as Israeli troops try to take control of Gaza's largest city, which Israeli leaders say is a Hamas stronghold. Israel says the area houses between 2,000 and 3,000 Hamas fighters and the military operation aims to neutralise the group's central command.

But the offensive has been widely condemned by the international community over fears it will worsen the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the UN says more than half a million people are trapped in famine.

On Monday the Allenby border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, a major route for aid deliveries to Gaza, was reopened by Israel, which had closed it last week following a shooting in the area.

According to Israeli media, the crossing carries about 10 per cent of all aid bound for Gaza. On Thursday a Jordanian lorry driver opened fire at the crossing, killing two Israeli soldiers.

More than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed in the two years since Israel launched its military assault on Gaza following the Hamas attack against southern Israel in October 2023.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the only way to end the war is the elimination of Hamas and the release of 48 hostages still held by the group. About 20 of them are believed to be alive.

Hamas has said it will only free the hostages in return for Palestinian detainees held in Israel, as well as a lasting ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Israel has faced growing scrutiny over its conduct in the war. UN investigators have accused the country of committing genocide in an effort to “destroy the Palestinians”. They also accuse Mr Netanyahu and other senior officials of incitement to the cause.

Conditions in Gaza are dire, with the World Health Organisation last week saying hospitals in the north were on the "brink of collapse".

"We are treating patients on the floor … mass casualty after mass casualty," said one foreign doctor volunteering at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza city, which is one of the largest medical centres in the enclave.

In videos posted to social media, Australian medic Nada Abu Alrub recounted in harrowing detail some of the medical cases she has dealt with in only two days since arriving.

She delivered a baby from a dead woman's body, she said, in a centre with no electricity or internet.

"We are not allowed to show the photos because they are so [graphic], but we are documenting this as part of what is happening for the future, because someone needs to see this, someone needs to help those poor people," she said.

She said there were very few doctors because many had been killed or fled south. "Anyone who stays here, they know they will be killed."

The complex had been heavily attacked with helicopters, fighter jets, robots and "all sorts of weapons", she added.

"The number of patients and the number of dead bodies arriving is ridiculous. We have more than 1,500 people still dead under the rubble of the hospital."

About 70 to 80 per cent of the patients were children and pregnant women, she said. "Healthcare workers have been working day and night. They are working non-stop tirelessly, thin, exhausted. They have been malnourished for two years."

