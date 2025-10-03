Mahmoud Abbas says elections would be held within a year of Gaza war's end

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday said presidential and legislative elections would be held within a year of the end of the Gaza war.

In a statement published by the Palestinian mission to the UN, Mr Abbas also said an interim constitution would be finalised within the next three months.

The move is aimed at boosting international recognition of the State of Palestine and helping it secure full membership at the UN.

The last Palestinian Legislative Council elections were held in 2006, when Hamas beat Mr Abbas's Fatah party. Hundreds died in ensuing fighting between the factions, and Hamas ended up ruling Gaza while Fatah led the PA in the West Bank.

The PA is looking to boost its standing in the international community and take control of Gaza after the war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the plan.

Mr Abbas, 89, said parties not committed to the two-state solution will be banned from running in the elections.

“The electoral law and related legislation will also be amended in line with the provisions of the temporary constitutions, stipulating that no party, political force, or individual may run for office unless they commit to the political programme and legal obligations of the Palestine Liberation Organisation,” the statement read.

