'Palestine is ours,' says Abbas as he condemns Israel and Hamas in UN speech

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday rejected a role for Hamas in governing Gaza after the war, pledging the militant group would be forced to disarm and accusing Israel of waging “a war of genocide” against Palestinians.

Speaking via video to the UN General Assembly after the US blocked his entry to the country, Mr Abbas said many Palestinians “reject” the attack Hamas carried out on Israel on October 7, 2023, stressing it did not represent the Palestinian people.

He pledged the Palestinian Authority was ready to assume full responsibility for the enclave after Hamas is removed from power.

“We have affirmed, and we will continue to affirm, that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the state of Palestine, and that we are ready to bear full responsibility for governance and security there,” Mr Abbas said.

“Hamas will not have a role to play in governance.”

Mr Abbas said Gaza’s population has endured “destruction, starvation and displacement” at the hands of Israeli forces, which have killed or wounded more than 230,000 Palestinians.

“It will be recorded in history books and the pages of international conscious as one of the most horrific chapters of humanitarian tragedy in the 20th and 21st centuries,” he said. “What Israel is carrying out is not merely an aggression, it is a war crime and a crime against humanity."

The Palestinian leader also thanked nations that recognised Palestinian statehood this year, calling it a source of hope for peace and an end to conflict. “There can be no justice if Palestine is not freed,” he said.

He said he was ready to work with US President Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, France and the UN to bring about a Gaza peace plan adopted at a conference on September 22, describing it as a potential path to “just peace and broader regional co-operation".

His remarks came a day before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to address the assembly in New York.

Mr Abbas and his delegation were barred from travelling to the US to attend the General Assembly. The podium in at the UN headquarters in New York stood empty as two giant screens flanking the golden walls showed him reading from his text.

Before ending his speech, he sent a message of hope to the Palestinian people.

“The dawn of freedom will emerge and the flag of Palestine will fly high in our skies as a symbol of dignity, steadfastness and being free from the yoke of occupation,” he said. “Palestine is ours.”

His remarks were met with extended applause from delegates in the vast hall, some rising to give a standing ovation.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN envoy, was seen afterwards shaking hands with diplomats and leaders who approached him to express support, embracing some in emotional scenes.

The televised address by Mr Abbas came after a string of countries, including France and the UK, recognised Palestinian statehood, a move that has angered the US and Israel.

