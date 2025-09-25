Benjamin Netanyahu avoids French and Spanish airspace on flight to UN

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took an unusual route on a flight to New York on Thursday, avoiding the airspace of two European countries that have recognised the Palestinian state.

Flight trackers showed Mr Netanyahu's plane taking a southern route across Europe, flying over the Mediterranean and veering south to avoid both France and Spain.

On a previous flight to the US in July, the official Israeli plane took a more direct route over France.

No reason was given for the detour, and a French diplomatic source told AFP that France had authorised Israeli use of its airspace. But Mr Netanyahu's trip to UN headquarters comes with Israel's standing in Europe at a low ebb.

France this week recognised the state of Palestine, leading a new peace push in which Britain, Canada and several others made the same move. Spain recognised Palestinian statehood last year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has clashed with the leaders of France and Spain over the war in Gaza. EPA

Mr Netanyahu has had angry exchanges with French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez over the war in Gaza, with Israel accusing them of fuelling anti-Semitism.

The Israeli leader's travel plans are also being closely watched because of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Any emergency landing in a country that is part of the ICC could in theory expose Mr Netanyahu to the risk of arrest − although his plane did fly over Italy and Greece, which recognise the court.

Spain last week announced it would support the ICC's investigations and set up a team to probe alleged human rights abuses in Gaza, as part of its broader push to pressure Israel to end the war.

Mr Netanyahu is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on Friday. He is also expected to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House next week.

