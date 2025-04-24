Israel given new hope of blocking ICC arrest warrants

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Israel</a> was on Thursday given new hope of blocking arrest warrants issued by a war crimes court in The Hague against Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu/">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> and former defence minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/02/former-israel-defence-minister-yoav-gallant-resigns-from-parliament/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/02/former-israel-defence-minister-yoav-gallant-resigns-from-parliament/">Yoav Gallant</a>. Judges at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/03/what-is-the-icc-international-criminal-court-at-heart-of-israel-gaza-showdown/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/03/what-is-the-icc-international-criminal-court-at-heart-of-israel-gaza-showdown/">International Criminal Court</a> say Israel can challenge its jurisdiction to try the allegations, with Mr Netanyahu's government arguing it has no right to take the case. "The court has no jurisdiction over Israel", Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said after Thursday's decision. ICC prosecutor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/05/26/how-karim-khan-took-on-the-world-to-bring-israel-to-account/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/05/26/how-karim-khan-took-on-the-world-to-bring-israel-to-account/">Karim Khan</a> applied last May for arrest warrants against Mr Netanyahu, Mr Gallant and three senior <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/">Hamas</a> figures who are all now dead. He alleges that the Israeli leadership used "starvation as a method of warfare" as part of the offensive in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/">Gaza</a>. Pro-Israel lawyers have told the court that the country has "sole criminal jurisdiction" over its citizens in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/">Palestine</a> under the terms of the 1990s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/08/06/norway-oslo-accords-are-no-bar-to-gaza-war-crimes-trial/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/08/06/norway-oslo-accords-are-no-bar-to-gaza-war-crimes-trial/">Oslo Accords</a>. Others say that is irrelevant and that Palestine's membership in the ICC means judges can hear the case relating to Gaza. ICC judges <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/22/icc-arrest-warrants-for-israels-netanyahu-and-gallant-what-happens-next/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/22/icc-arrest-warrants-for-israels-netanyahu-and-gallant-what-happens-next/">granted the warrants</a> in November and dismissed Israel's appeal on jurisdiction. However, an appeals chamber ruled on Thursday that this was an "error of law", which "failed to sufficiently address Israel's argument" concerning the court's rules. The appeal judges "remanded the matter to the pre-trial chamber for a new ruling on the substance of Israel’s challenge to the jurisdiction", a statement from the court said. Mr Saar said: "On this topic, there is only one correct answer – the Court has no jurisdiction over Israel. The warrants were issued unlawfully. They are null and void." Israel denies committing war crimes during its offensive in Gaza. Mr Netanyahu has avoided arrest by travelling to friendly countries such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/02/netanyahus-visit-to-hungary-despite-icc-arrest-warrant-exploits-eu-divisions/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/02/netanyahus-visit-to-hungary-despite-icc-arrest-warrant-exploits-eu-divisions/">Hungary</a> or others such as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/08/trump-netanyahu-meeting-shows-israel-at-mercy-of-us-whims/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/08/trump-netanyahu-meeting-shows-israel-at-mercy-of-us-whims/">US</a>, who are not members of the court. Debate has raged in other nations such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/">Britain</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/">Germany</a>, torn between their sympathies with Israel and their commitments to uphold international law. The ICC was set up in 2002 as the world's first permanent war crimes court, meant to replace one-off tribunals such as those that tried Nazi officials, or Serb commanders during the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/07/10/newly-identified-victims-of-srebrenica-massacre-arrive-for-anniversary-burial/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/07/10/newly-identified-victims-of-srebrenica-massacre-arrive-for-anniversary-burial/">Yugoslav wars</a>. It has only ever convicted 11 people, none of them from western countries or their allies.