UAE delivers 53 tonnes of medical aid to Gaza under humanitarian drive

A UAE aid convoy carrying 53 tonnes of critical medical supplies entered the Gaza Strip on Sunday to help deliver a lifeline to Palestinians in the grip of a humanitarian crisis.

The crucial haul of medicines, equipment and other essentials – transported by eight lorries – will support the UAE's field hospital in Rafah and its medical centre in Khan Younis and help to ease pressure on health services that have been badly disrupted by the two-year conflict with Israel.

A ceasefire which came into effect in Gaza in October 2025 remains fragile, with the enclave continuing to come under attack from Israel.

Gaza's decimated health sector, which was badly hit by persistent Israeli air strikes, is struggling to rebuild and continues to face severe shortages of vital supplies.

The UAE last week sent Dh2.7 million ($735,000)in medicine and medical equipment to Gaza as part of its continued relief operation for the Palestinian people.

This week, one hundred tonnes of food aid sent by the UAE for Gaza arrived in Al Arish.

The shipment included quantities of essential food supplies, helping to meet the basic needs of affected families amid the current humanitarian conditions, Wam said.

The UAE has been at the forefront of aid delivery efforts to Gaza, setting up a floating hospital in Egypt, a field hospital in Gaza and evacuating thousands of cancer patients and those wounded in the war to receive care in the Emirates.