UAE sends Dh2.7 million worth of medical aid to Gaza

The UAE has sent Dh2.7 million ($735,000)in medicine and medical equipment to Gaza.

The delivery, part of Operation Gallant Knight 3 and supported by Sheikha Mouza bint Suhail Al Khaili, comes at a time when hospitals in the enclave are suffering from a severe shortage of essential medical supplies.

The UAE has continued to support Palestinians even as the country defends itself from Iranian attacks.

Last month, UAE aid convoys arrived in Gaza carrying clothes, food, medicine and other essential supplies. They were part of Operation Gallant Knight 3. A fragile ceasefire came into force in Gaza almost six months ago.

Operation Gallant Knight 3 was launched in response to the outbreak of war in October 2023.

The UAE has been at the forefront of aid delivery efforts to Gaza, setting up a floating hospital in Egypt, a field hospital in Gaza and evacuating thousands of cancer patients and those wounded in the war to receive care in the Emirates.

On Saturday, Dubai Humanitarian announced that it was transporting 22.3 tonnes of critical medical supplies to Gaza. The aid, provided by the World Health Organisation, will support about 110,000 people.