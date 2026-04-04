Dubai sends urgent medical aid for 110,000 Gazans

Dubai is transporting 22.3 tonnes of critical medical supplies to help civilians in Gaza facing a humanitarian crisis.

The aid, provided by the World Health Organisation, will support about 110,000 people, the emirate's media office said on Saturday, as it announced the move.

The overland convoy of three lorries left the Dubai Humanitarian aid hub “despite global supply chain pressures”, said Giuseppe Saba, chief executive and board member of Dubai Humanitarian.

The Iran war has disrupted global shipping, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, and caused supply chain delays with knock-on effects for the delivery of humanitarian aid. Dubai is a key global logistics hub for aid.

The initiative was undertaken under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the media office said. It falls under Dubai Humanitarian's “global humanitarian impact fund”, which supports relief operations.

The aid is being transported overland in three lorries. Photo: Dubai Media Office Info

“Despite mounting challenges and continued pressure on global supply chains, we are working closely with our partners to ensure critical assistance reaches communities affected by crises,” said Mr Saba.

“Dubai Humanitarian remains fully operational and the humanitarian community continues to mobilise all available resources to respond effectively. Through the global humanitarian impact fund, we are able to deliver vital aid efficiently across complex environments, ensuring it reaches those who need it most, without delay.”

The supplies were dispatched from the Dubai Humanitarian aid hub. Photo: Dubai Media Office Info

Since the beginning of the year, international humanitarian organisations based at Dubai Humanitarian have delivered aid to more than 40 countries, the media office stated.

It added that Dubai Humanitarian has supported these efforts through close co-ordination with government and humanitarian organisations, as well as commercial partners.

Dubai Humanitarian is a vital aid centre. Formerly known as International Humanitarian City, it hosts around 80 members such as UN organisations, non-profits and non-governmental organisations, in addition to commercial companies.

The UAE has continued to support Palestinians even as the country defends itself from Iranian attacks.

Last month UAE aid convoys arrived in Gaza carrying clothes, food, medicine and other essential supplies. They were part of Operation Gallant Knight 3.

A fragile ceasefire came into force in Gaza almost six months ago.