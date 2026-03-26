UAE sends 270 tonnes of children's clothing to Gaza as aid drive continues

Fifteen UAE aid lorries carrying 270 tonnes of children's clothing have arrived in Gaza to help deliver a lifeline to families bearing the brunt of a prolonged humanitarian crisis.

The latest relief operation comes as the Emirates continues to provide critical support for Palestinians, even as the country defends itself from Iranian attacks.

The US negotiated a ceasefire in October to end a devastating two-year war in which tens of thousands of civilians were killed and nearly two million displaced, with homes and buildings reduced to rubble.

The initiative was backed by a number of UAE humanitarian and charitable organisations, including the Emirates Red Crescent, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Sharjah Charity International, the Zayed for Good Foundation, the International Charity Organisation, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, and Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation.

Meanwhile, UAE teams in Egypt's Al Arish are working around the clock at a logistics centre to receive, sort and dispatch essentials to help ensure a steady flow of aid into the enclave.

The UAE's humanitarian campaign for Gaza – Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 – was launched in response to the outbreak of war in October 2023.

The UAE has been at the forefront of aid delivery efforts to Gaza, setting up a floating hospital in Egypt, a field hospital in Gaza and evacuating thousands of cancer patients and those wounded in the war to receive care in the Emirates.