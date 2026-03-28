Zayed Marathon held in Gaza as part of UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3

A four-kilometre run was held in Gaza on Saturday as part of the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian programme.

The event was part of a series of activities aimed at supporting young people and athletes, after major sports programmes were halted for more than two years due to conflict in Gaza, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

The Zayed Marathon started from the entrance of Al Bureij Camp and ended in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza.

Operation Gallant Knight 3 was launched in response to the outbreak of war in October 2023.

The UAE has been at the forefront of aid delivery efforts for Gaza, setting up a floating hospital in Egypt and a field hospital in the enclave, while evacuating thousands of cancer patients and Palestinians wounded in the war, to provide care for them in the Emirates.