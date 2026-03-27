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How much longer can Israel sustain the war it started?

Government and population under increasing pressure, with no clear end to conflict in sight

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Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

March 27, 2026

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It has been a month since Israel, along with the US, launched strikes on Iran, leading the Middle East into yet another conflict it tried to avoid.

Iran has responded by firing waves of missiles and drones, mostly towards its Gulf neighbours but also at Israel, where attacks have become increasingly disruptive.

While the American public are largely divided over the war, in Israel, surveys showed the majority were in favour, at least in the beginning. But weeks later, the cost is mounting. Some of the attacks have caused damage, injuries and deaths. People’s daily routines and livelihoods have been affected. Meanwhile, Lebanon has once again been drawn into conflict.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher looks at the effects of the war on Israeli society and the state, and asks whether public support is starting to wane. She speaks to The National’s Jerusalem correspondent Thomas Helm, Tel Aviv-based political analyst Dahlia Scheindlin and Danny Citrinowicz, senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies.

Updated: March 27, 2026, 2:00 AM
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