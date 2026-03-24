Q&A replay: latest developments in the Iran war

Hosted by The National’s deputy foreign editor Aveen Karim, the panel discusses the latest developments in the Iran war - from the contradictory back-and-forth between the US and Iranian leaders to strategies for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Assistant editor-in-chief Rory Reynolds, security and policy editor Thomas Harding, foreign affairs reporter Fatima Al Mahmoud and Jerusalem correspondent Thomas Helm outline their latest reporting and answer questions from the audience as the conflict enters its fourth week.