Podcasts
Beyond the Headlines

What will come of the talks between Lebanon and Israel?

High-level negotiations begin despite continuing attacks on Lebanese villages

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
The National

April 16, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

US-brokered negotiations between Lebanon and Israel began this week in Washington. This comes after at least 1,500 Lebanese have been killed in Israeli strikes since March and more than one million remain displaced.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has continued to launch attacks towards Israel since it entered the Iran war weeks ago.

The meeting is the first time the two governments have engaged in high-level talks since 1993 and is expected to set the agenda for future discussions.

Lebanese officials want an end to the Israeli strikes and financial support for reconstruction. Israel wants Hezbollah disarmed but this has already proven a near-impossible task for Lebanon’s government.

The question is, what leverage does the country have in the face of constant Israeli bombardment, crushing humanitarian and economic burdens, and a Hezbollah that still clings on to power?

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, Mohamad Ali Harisi, foreign editor of The National, hosts a live discussion on the truce talks and the human toll. He is joined by Lebanon correspondents Nada Maucourant Atallah and Nada Homsi, and Europe correspondent Sunniva Rose. He also speaks to Paul Salem, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute.

Updated: April 16, 2026, 6:59 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

The first diplomatic talks between Israel and Lebanon in more than 30 years have kicked off in Washington. Getty Images via AFP
Headphones

What will come of the talks between Lebanon and Israel?

A man looks over the atrium of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) HQ2 building in Washington, DC, USA, 13 April 2026. The IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings will be held from 13-18 April in Washington, DC. EPA / SHAWN THEW
Headphones

Inside the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings

A Lego-style video mocking President Donald Trump and US military operations in Iran. Photo: Screengrab via Explosive Media
Headphones

How AI videos and propaganda clips manipulated the US-Iran conflict

Arab acts performing at Coachella and how to help independent artists and small businesses in the UAE
Headphones

Arab acts performing at Coachella and how to help independent artists in the UAE

More podcasts