Podcasts
Beyond the Headlines

Replay: Who will fill the security vacuum in Gaza?

Board of Peace leader urges UN to push Hamas to disarm

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

May 29, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

In its first report to the UN Security Council, the Board of Peace this month said Hamas’s refusal to disarm was the main obstacle to the reconstruction of Gaza.

The board's leader, Nickolay Mladenov, also called on Israel to honour its commitments to the ceasefire, after its attacks killed at least 850 Palestinians following the truce announcement in October.

He accused both parties of inaction and warned that the deteriorating status quo of a divided Gaza risks becoming permanent.

Israel refuses to withdraw until Hamas disarms. But is this a feasible sticking point and what would it mean for Gaza’s security and governance?

In an episode of Beyond the Headlines from October 2025, host Nada AlTaher examines the security vacuum in Gaza, where Hamas is weakened and militias try to gain power. She speaks to The National’s Gaza correspondent Nagham Mohanna and Palestinian defence and security journalist Hamze Attar.

Updated: May 29, 2026, 2:00 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

A boy stands in the rubble of a residential building hit by an Israeli strike in Gaza. AFP.
Headphones

Replay: Who will fill the security vacuum in Gaza?

US President Donald Trump held a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Bloomberg
Headphones

Kuwait responds to missile attacks and US shoots down Iranian drones

Israel has intensified airstrikes on the southern Lebanese coastal city of Tyre. Getty Images.
Headphones

UN condemns Barakah attack and Israel advances beyond 'yellow line' in Lebanon

US forces have launched strikes on southern Iran. Photo: Centcom
Headphones

US launches 'self-defence' strikes on Iran as UAE hotels await staycation surge

More podcasts