Hamas refusal to disarm is still main obstacle, says Board of Peace report

The Board of Peace has warned in its first report to the UN Security Council that Hamas’s refusal to disarm remained the main obstacle to reconstruction and a broader political settlement in Gaza.

The report said the extremist group that previously ruled Gaza has refused to "accept verified decommissioning, relinquish coercive control and permit a genuine civilian transition".

The board called on the 15-member Security Council to repeat “publicly, clearly and consistently” that the decommissioning of weapons in Gaza was essential under UN Resolution 2803 and for “a timebound Israeli forces withdrawal, and a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood to be pursued".

It urged the council to “use all means at its disposal” to pressure Hamas and other Palestinian factions into accepting the proposed road map “without further delay”.

Play 01:18 Gaza ceasefire breaches go on despite relative stability, says Mladenov

The board also called for unimpeded humanitarian access across Gaza, predictable operation of the Rafah border crossing, and accelerated international funding for reconstruction and humanitarian efforts.

Conditions remain dire for Gaza’s more than two million residents, many of whom are living in tents with limited access to food, water and medical care.

The report, dated May 15 and circulated by US ambassador Mike Waltz, is expected to be discussed by the Security Council on Thursday during a meeting on the Middle East.

It said the ceasefire had largely held for seven months despite “near-daily” violations, some of them serious.

“Their human consequences – civilians killed, families living in fear and continued impediments to humanitarian access – cannot be minimised,” it said.

Israel has continued air strikes in Gaza despite the ceasefire and has expanded its control in the enclave beyond areas allocated under the agreement.

Members of the Egyptian Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza clear building rubble in Gaza City on May 18. Bloomberg Info

In addition, reconstruction costs in Gaza are expected to exceed $30 billion, the report said, quoting World Bank estimates that total recovery needs could reach $71.4 billion over the next decade.

The board said it had secured $17 billion in pledges so far and warned that promised funding for Gaza must be released urgently, as delays were hindering assistance work.

It urged countries and organisations outside the Board of Peace framework to provide financial support for Gaza’s reconstruction without further delay.

The Security Council endorsed the Board of Peace in a resolution adopted in November last year.